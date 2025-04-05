The timing is not ideal but at the same time, we know that Tommy has had many offers from Premier League clubs before. We declined and tried to renew his contract, but it wasn't possible in the end. So it's his decision and we have to move on.

If Tommy plays well, he will play. Football is simple like this. You have contracts and sometimes the relationship is a little bit more transactional and you have to accept that. Some players are really well connected all the way, with the story, the club etc. and some others are contracted and they just play. The point is that those players can still be good players [for the team].

Other players made different choices and Tommy has made this one. They are all different and we just have to accept this. Whether it is good or bad we will have to see, that is life. At least now it is known and we can move on.