West Brom v Sunderland LIVE: Team news and live score updates from The Hawthorns
It’s a clash with huge implications in the play-off and promotion race as Sunderland take on West Brom this lunchtime.
West Brom v Sunderland: Live updates from The Hawthorns
West Brom team named
Darnell Furlong returns to the starting XI with Mason Holgate a surprise absentee.
BREAKING: Sunderland unchanged
But Le Fee is back.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Browne, Mepham, O’Nien, Hume; Neil, Rigg, Jobe; Roberts, Mundle, Isidor
Subs: Mayenda, Moore, Lavery, Jones, Le Fee, Hjelde, Watson, Aleksic, Anderson
Elsewhere in the Champ...
A huge win for Boro at Blackburn last night.
That significantly strengthens their top-six credentials, and increases the pressure on West Brom today...
Mowbray's Sunderland verdict
I really enjoyed my time there. We won lots of games. We developed lots of young players. It was and maybe still is the youngest team in the league for all my period there. We had a very young team but performed to good levels and won lots of games and made it exciting for the fans, I think. The current manager is doing just that as well.
I wish them well but not better than us. Hopefully there is a scenario where we could see them in the play offs. It would be two amazing games. I think both teams would be a good addition to the Premier League but as would Leeds, Sheffield United and Burnley as well.
What we're expecting from Le Bris today
Le Bris looks minded to pick a very similar team today, having all but confirmed that he’ll give Alan Browne another chance to impress in his pre-match press conference:
We built another option [against Millwall] with Browney, who I thought did well as a right-back in the back four. That was good news for us. With another player coming back, that is another positive too.
It was an opportunity to build another option for us last weekend. Leo will need time. He didn’t play for a long time, and the Achilles is a part of the body that can be very fragile. Like Enzo, we won’t rush the process of bringing Leo back. We will probably keep pushing with the same back four, then when Leo is fully available, we will have another option and we will see what we do.
What role will Tommy Watson have?
It’s been a strange week on Wearside, with Tommy Watson concluding a deal to join Brighton this summer.
While Le Bris was clear that he remains part of his plans, it’s equally clear he’s not thrilled with the developments:
The timing is not ideal but at the same time, we know that Tommy has had many offers from Premier League clubs before. We declined and tried to renew his contract, but it wasn't possible in the end. So it's his decision and we have to move on.
If Tommy plays well, he will play. Football is simple like this. You have contracts and sometimes the relationship is a little bit more transactional and you have to accept that. Some players are really well connected all the way, with the story, the club etc. and some others are contracted and they just play. The point is that those players can still be good players [for the team].
Other players made different choices and Tommy has made this one. They are all different and we just have to accept this. Whether it is good or bad we will have to see, that is life. At least now it is known and we can move on.
West Brom team news
West Brom are expecting to welcome back Isaac Price and Darnell Furlong today.
Furlong has served a three-game suspension while Price sat out the last game due to a calf issue picked up on international duty.
Here’s what Tony Mowbray had to say in his pre-match press conference:
Isaac’s trained perfectly the last few days so no problems. We are just managing his calf situation that he had while he was away on international duty.
As I said at the time, we felt it was better to miss one than start one and miss seven. Hopefully he is going to be available for the run in and we can get the benefit of that.
Sunderland team news
All being well, we’ll see Enzo Le Fee back in red and white today.
Regis Le Bris confirmed on Thursday that he expects the midfielder to be back in the squad for the first time since February, with Leo Hjelde also fit to return.
It’s highly unlikely either will start but they’ll add some welcome depth on the bench.
