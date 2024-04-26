Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have received a whopping seven-figure cash boost from the EFL this season - plus a hefty chunk of change from broadcasters Sky Sports and ITV.

Though the EFL can’t match the hefty prizemoney that the Premier League dishes out, clubs still benefit from competing in the United Kingdom’s second-best league. All clubs in the Championship are awarded “Solidarity Payments” and “Basic Award Payments” for competing in the division - and will scoop the same fee regardless of where they finish in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL’s Solidarity Payments to Championship clubs mean teams receive £5,190,000 plus the Basic Award Payment of £3,210,000. The two payments add up to a cool £8,400,000. Only clubs within the EFL who are not eligible for Parachute Payments from the Premier League receive Solidarity Payments meaning that some teams in the Championship like Leeds United Southampton and Leicester City will receive more than Sunderland.

The EFL states that the Solidarity Payments are calculated as a percentage of the third-year Parachute Payment amount a club relegated from the Premier League would receive, and therefore impacted by the value of the Premier League broadcasting rights. Sunderland have also pocketed a facility fee every time one of their matches has been selected for broadcast by the EFL’s partner Sky Sports, who pay £75,000 to both home and away teams for every fixture chosen for television.

Sunderland saw 10 home games at the Stadium of Light selected for television broadcast by Sky Sports this season with the clashes against Ipswich, Southampton, Watford, Middlesbrough, Birmingham City, West Brom, Leeds United, Preston North End, Hull City and Leicester City all shown.

Five of Sunderland’s away games this season against Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Leicester City were also chosen for television coverage. That leaves the Black Cats with a total of £1,125,000 from Sky Sports for their 15 games selected for broadcast this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What about the FA Cup and Carabao Cup prizemoney?

Sunderland infamously played North East rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light. Michael Beale’s team lost the game 3-0 meaning that in terms of prizemoney, the Wearsiders received nothing from competing in the FA Cup.

However, the Wear-Tyne derby was shown live on ITV. That means that Sunderland will have received a total of over £100,000 with Newcastle United also netting a similar fee. This fee progressively increases as the FA Cup carries on.

In the Carabao Cup, Sunderland received no prizemoney after being knocked out in the first round at home to Crewe Alexandra on penalties. The game was not selected for television meaning the Black Cats didn’t receive any money from the competition..