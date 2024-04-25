Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland play Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in the Championship before taking on Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light the following week in their last game of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Black Cats, who are currently under the stewardship of interim head coach Mike Dodds, lost 1-0 to Millwall at home last time out and have seen their season fizzle out with the play-offs out of reach whilst mathematically safe of the relegation places.

Despite Sunderland’s dull end to the season, however, there are still several headlines doing the rounds as we approach the January transfer window. Here, we take you through the most interesting headlines that you may have missed heading into the Watford game:

Mason Cotcher moves to fourth club since leaving Sunderland

Sunderland academy graduate Mason Cotcher scored for Ipswich’s under-21s side against Wigan during a trial.

The 17-year-old forward was a regular goalscorer for Sunderland’s under-18s team last season and was part of the senior side’s matchday squad for last year’s FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury. The Black Cats offered him a professional contract when he turned 17 last summer, yet a deal couldn’t be reached for him to stay on Wearside.

Cotcher has trained with Arsenal and Manchester United this season, while it was claimed earlier this month that Leeds had offered the teenager a contract after he’d represented the club’s under-18s and under-21s sides.

The East Anglian Daily Times have since reported Cotcher was the trialist who played for Ipswich’s under-21s side against Wigan, scoring in a 2-0 win. Sunderland would be owed a compensation fee if Cotcher does sign for the Tractor Boys, yet it’s unlikely to be a significant fee given the player’s age.

Watford make major decision ahead of Sunderland game

Watford have appointed former midfielder Tom Cleverley as their permanent head coach ahead of Saturday’s match against Sunderland.

The 34-year-old took charge of the side on an interim basis last month, following the sacking of Valerien Ismael, and has overseen seven Championship matches. Following a 1-0 win at Birmingham in Cleverley’s first match in charge, the Hornets have recorded five draws, while losing 3-2 at Southampton.

Erik ten Hag on Amad and the attacker’s first-team chances

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Amad has deserved more opportunities this season after returning from an injury setback.

ten Hag said: “Amad deserves it, but don’t forget he had a long period in the season injured, so we rebuilt him and now he has had some opportunities and a real contribution. He played in a position that is not his best position. He started as a striker and then he had to play in the midfield, so he did well. We have a number of players in that area, there is big competition.