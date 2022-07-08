Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Jack Clarke reports

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign winger Jack Clarke from Spurs.

Jack Clarke in action for Sunderland (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football Insider report that: “Sunderland have agreed to sign Tottenham star Jack Clarke on a permanent deal and the player has already started a medical, sources have told Football Insider.”

Clarke, 21, played 20 times for the Black Cats last year, playing a crucial role in their eventual promotion to the Championship via the playoffs.

If a deal can be completed, then Sunderland will hope Clarke can rediscover the form he showed at this level with Leeds United back in the 2018/19 season - form which eventually landed him a £9million move to Spurs.

Armstrong availability

Former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong could be on the move from Southampton this summer with reports that the Saints may allow him to leave on-loan.

Middlesbrough and Watford are said to be ‘monitoring’ the situation and could swoop for the striker that scored 28 goals in just 40 games during his last Championship season.

Seri reveals Hull ambitions

Elsewhere in the division, new Hull City signing Jean Michael Seri has revealed that his new side have set their sights on a return to the Premier League.

Seri, who joined Fulham for £27million in 2018, was released by the Cottagers earlier this summer - and revealed it was the ambition of the Hull City owner that convinced him to join the Tigers:

“When I met the owner, he said to me, ‘we want you because we know you can help us to go where we want to go’ and that meant everything,” Seri said on the Hull City YouTube channel.

“It’s a new project. The owner is ambitious and that makes a difference. I feel very secure in terms of being part of a family. That was the feeling that I had when I arrived at the training ground.