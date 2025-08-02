Sunderland face Real Betis on Saturday afternoon on their return to the Stadium of Light

Granit Xhaka has been named in Sunderland's starting XI as they face Real Betis on Saturday afternoon.

Xhaka is one of threes change from the XI which started against Hull City on Tuesday night, with Régis Le Bris handing out three Sunderland full debuts.

Robin Roefs comes straight into the side in goal, while Reinildo also makes his first appearance for the club. He looks set to start as the left-sided central defender, with Harrison Jones retaining his place at left back. Jenson Seelt is absent from the squad.

Enzo Le Fee drops to the bench to accommodate Xhaka's introduction, with Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra retaining their places in midfield.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Reinildo, H.Jones, Talbi, Sadiki, Xhaka, Adingra, Diarra, Mayenda.

Subs: Moore, Huggins, Neil, Browne, Roberts, Tutierov, Le Fée, Lavery, Jenson Jones

Sunderland team news explained

A number of Sunderland players remain absent due to injury, with Wilson Isidor not yet ready to return from a minor thigh injury. Le Bris had hoped he might be able to feature from the bench, but this game has come just too soon. The club remain confident that he’ll be fit to face West Ham United on the opening day of the season.

Anthony Patterson and Chris Rigg remain absent, while Leo Hjelde, Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Romaine Mundle all longer-term absentees. Nectar Triantis and Zak Johnson are again absent after missing the last two pre-season friendlies with knocks.

Le Bris has taken a number of players out of his squad for the game, with Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic notable absentees. Both are expected to head out on loan later in the window.

