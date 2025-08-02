Team news and live score updates as Sunderland face Real Betis on Stadium of Light return
Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light for the first time since Dan Ballard’s now iconic winner against Coventry City when they face Real Betis on Saturday afternoon.
Having finished sixth in La Liga last season and mad the final of the conference league, Manuel Pellegrini’s side will pose a stern test for the Black Cats. You can follow all the latest throughout the day as it happens below.
Sunderland v Real Betis LIVE
Significant?
Quite a few players have dropped out of the squad here - Ahmed Abdullahi, Milan Aleksic to name a couple.
We’ll get an update after the game but I wonder if that’s a clue that they might soon be heading out on loan?
Sunderland team news assessed
So Reinildo will be playing CB by the looks of it - you’d assume that’s due to a knock for Jenson Seelt.
The game has also come just a little bit too soon for Wilson Isidor. Sunderland had hoped he might get half an hour off the bench today but that won’t be the case.
Real Betis side
A very good test this for Sunderland.
Isco in the XI
SUNDERLAND BENCH
Subs: Moore, Huggins, Neil, Browne, Roberts, Tutierov, Le Fée, Lavery, Jenson Jones
SUNDERLAND XI
Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Ballard, Reinildo, H.Jones, Talbi, Sadiki, Xhaka, Adingra, Diarra, Mayenda
The new look tunnel!
A first glimpse at the Sol's big revamp
There’s been an eight-figure sum invested into the Stadium of Light this summer to give it a fresh look ahead of the new season.
You’ll get a glimpse of it today, with the concourses given a bit of a glow up. You can see a little taster here...
If you’re interest in reading about all the changes, my piece from yesterday explaining it all can be read here
Today is also the first game since the Jimmy Montgomery Stand was officially named. Doesn’t it look good?
The opposition
This game concludes a week-long camp in the UK for Real Betis, who have training at St George’s Park.
They drew 1-1 with Coventry City in midweek, and this was their starting XI.
So as you can see, we’re expecting a pretty strong team.
The rest of the Sunderland team news
Wilson Isidor is a doubt after missing the last three games with a minor thigh injury, with Sunderland hopeful he might be able to take a place on the bench and play half an hour.
Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson remain sidelined with injury, but could be back next weekend.
Nectar Triantis and Zak Johnson are doubts having missed the last two games.
Luke O’Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde and Romaine Mundle are all longer-term absentees who’ll miss the opening of the Premier League season.
And there could be two more...
Xhaka might not be the only debutant in action today.
We’re expecting Reinildo to make his first appearance in a Sunderland shirt, providing he’s come through a week of full training with no reaction.
And after completing his move yesterday, goalkeeper Robin Roefs could be involved in some capacity. Time will well on that one, though.
It's time
We’re expecting Granit Xhaka to make his Sunderland debut this afternoon, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll go straight in from the start.
His match fitness should be pretty good, having played 75 minutes for Bayer Leverkusen not long before the transfer was agreed
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s latest pre-season friendly.
Real Betis are the visitors in what should be a cracking game as Sunderland step up their preparations for the new season which is of course now just a fortnight away.
Stay tunes for all the latest as it happens, starting with the team news in a little while...
