Demarai Gray is on the verge of sealing a return to Birmingham City after a two-season stint in Saudi Arabia

The winger, who has endured a challenging spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq owing to homesickness, is set to join the Blues on a free transfer. While the Saudi Pro League side had initially hoped to recoup a fee close to the £8million they paid Everton in 2023, a deal has now been struck without a transfer fee; instead, Al-Ettifaq will receive a 20% cut of any future sale.

Gray's move is understood to be awaiting final approval from the Saudi authorities before being confirmed, with all other formalities between the two clubs now completed. The Jamaica international is set to become Birmingham’s third addition of the summer window.

Sunderland had been linked with a fresh approach for the 28-year-old after holding interest during the January window, but the Black Cats opted not to re-enter the race. With Premier League football now secured, their focus appears to have shifted elsewhere, though Gray’s Championship return will no doubt be monitored with interest from the Stadium of Light.

Gray, a product of the Blues academy, made his name at St Andrew’s before securing a move to Leicester City. He played a squad role during the Foxes’ remarkable 2015-16 Premier League title triumph, later moving on to Everton via a brief stint in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. In total, he’s made over 200 Premier League appearances and also featured in the UEFA Champions League.

His time in Saudi Arabia saw mixed results. Over two seasons with Al-Ettifaq, Gray contributed four goals and five assists in 50 games. But he struggled to adapt to life in the Gulf region and has been increasingly open to a return to England in recent months.

Now back in the Midlands, Gray is expected to add much-needed top-flight experience to a Birmingham side pushing for promotion under their new regime. He follows Phil Neumann and James Beadle through the door, with further moves – including a potential deal for Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle – reportedly in the pipeline.

Sunderland conclude Habib Diarra deal

In other news, Sunderland have confirmed the signing of RC Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra. The deal is believed to be comfortably a club record, and could eventually reach around £30million. Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the deal reflected the club’s ‘progress and ambition’ as they return to the Premier League following an eight-year absence.

Diarra, 21, is a Senegal international who will add versatility and dynamism to Sunderland’s midfield options next season. He has signed a five-year contract on Wearside. “Habib is an exciting talent, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland AFC,” Speakman said.

“At 21, he already has more than 100 senior appearances on his resume, and he’s been a captain in one of Europe’s elite leagues. This underlines his undoubted quality and immense potential, and it reflects our progress and ambition that we have secured a player of his calibre. Like Sunderland, Habib is ready for the Premier League, and we look forward to taking this exciting step with him.”

In a statement, Sunderland confirmed that Diarra would now have an extended summer break, having had significant international commitments since the end of the season. He’ll therefore link up with his new team mates at the Academy of Light later this month. Diarra is Sunderland’s second signing of the summer, after Enzo Le Fée officially became a Black Cats player on a permanent basis on Tuesday. Sunderland are also close to signing left back Reinildo Mandava following his departure from Atletico Madrid.