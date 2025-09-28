The stats experts at Opta have released their latest predicted final Premier League table after Sunderland's win at Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland extended what has been an overwhelmingly positive return to the Premier League with an impressive win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

After battling to a 1-1 home draw against Aston Villa with ten men just six days earlier, the Black Cats produced a performance full of discipline, organisation and desire to claim all three points against a Forest side competing in this season’s Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer signing Omar Alderete grabbed the only goal of the game as the Paraguayan defender headed beyond former Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels eight minutes before half time. That set the foundation for yet another impressive win from Regis Le Bris’ side and ensured Sunderland made it just one defeat in their opening six games of a season that has already provided plenty of excitement.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixtures, the Black Cats are sat in fourth place in the Premier League table - but where are Sunderland predicted to finish when the season comes to a close next May? We take a look at a predicted final table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

Where are Sunderland predicted to finish in this season’s Premier League table?

Granit Xhaka and Wilson Isidor celebrate a Sunderland goal. | Getty Images

1. Liverpool (78.66 points) 2. Arsenal (74.04 points) 3. Manchester City (67.69 points) 4. Crystal Palace (63.46 points) 5. Chelsea (58.20 points) 6. Newcastle United (57.22 points) 7. Brighton and Hove Albion (55.93 points) 8. Bournemouth (55.57 points) 9. Tottenham Hotspur (54.95 points) 10. Aston Villa (52.04 points) 11. Everton (49.82 points) 12. Fulham (49.73 points) 13. Brentford (48.58 points) 14. Manchester United (47.94 points) 15. Nottingham Forest (43.04 points) 16. Leeds United (41.20 points) 17. Sunderland (41.17 points) 18. West Ham United (37.37 points) 19. Burnley (33.93 points) 20. Wolverhampton Wanderers (33.79 points)

What did Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s win at Nottingham Forest?

Getty Images

The Black Cats boss said: “The result is positive but when you look at the different phases and moments in the game we have many things to improve. We are at the level for some of the parts but for others it's pretty obvious we have to improve. For example, the way we build-up the play under pressure. There's room for improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important thing is to have 11 points. When you can win points, do it because it's not easy. We can't become complacent. That's absolutely impossible. The lads are well connected with this idea. They are proud to win away but aware that we have to be better in many points in our game model.”