Small details, fan moments and hidden flashpoints from Sunderland’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

The City Ground had played host to another Premier League chapter in Sunderland’s return to the top flight, with Nottingham Forest providing the opposition.

While the headlines would ultimately be dominated by the scoreline, the encounter itself offered far more than goals and statistics. This was a contest brimming with flashpoints, fine margins and those blink-and-you-miss-them episodes that helped to shape the afternoon.

In the stands, the travelling support once again made their presence felt – while on the pitch, both sides wrestled for control in a game that ebbed and flowed throughout. For Sunderland, it was another test of their growing resilience under Régis Le Bris – and for Forest, a chance to underline their own ambitions in front of a passionate home crowd.

Away from the obvious, there were countless small details and subplots – the kind of moments easily overlooked, but worth revisiting here. We take a look within this article:

Régis Le Bris makes big defensive call

Arthur Masuaku made his first league start for Sunderland at the City Ground. Le Bris opted against recalling Dan Ballard, instead making a straight swap at left-back after Reinildo’s suspension. Masuaku was the only change from the XI that had drawn 1-1 with Aston Villa the previous weekend, with teenager Chris Rigg keeping his place.

Le Bris had hinted in the build-up that Rigg would be trusted again, praising the youngster’s performance before Reinildo’s red card forced his early withdrawal last time out. There was also a welcome boost on the bench. Luke O’Nien returned to the squad for the first time since dislocating his shoulder in the play-off final victory over Sheffield United at Wembley.

What Sunderland’s win at Nottingham Forest actually means

The win at the City Ground brought plenty of milestones for Sunderland. It was their first away league victory since Hull City back in 2017, ending a long wait on the road in the top flight. Omar Alderete’s opener carried extra significance. It was the first goal Sunderland had scored in the first half of a Premier League game this season, their first away goal of the campaign, and the centre-back’s first for the club.

The result also lifted Régis Le Bris’ side into the top three of the Premier League for the first time since 2001. Eleven points from six games leaves them just four behind champions Liverpool at the summit. Remarkably, the last time Sunderland had amassed as many points at this stage of a top-flight season was 1967 – when adjusted to three points for a win.

Granit Xhaka turns 33 at Forest

The trip to the City Ground carried extra significance for Sunderland skipper Granit Xhaka – it fell on his 33rd birthday. Xhaka had only returned to English football in July, signing for the newly promoted Black Cats on a three-year deal worth an initial £13million plus add-ons.

Named captain by Régis Le Bris ahead of the new season, the former Arsenal midfielder brought vast experience and presence to Sunderland’s dressing room. Nottingham Forest marked his sixth Premier League outing since joining the club – a landmark day in more ways than one.

Wilson Isidor attracting interest from Aston Villa

One subplot at the City Ground surrounded Wilson Isidor – and the growing attention his form has been attracting. The French striker had already made headlines with his blistering start to the Premier League season, hitting three goals in his first five games.

He also found the net against Aston Villa in last weekend’s 1-1 draw, a performance that underlined just how quickly he has adapted to top-flight football. Reports in recent days suggested Villa are now keeping a close eye on the 25-year-old ahead of the January transfer window. Having struggled for goals themselves, it’s hardly surprising that Unai Emery’s side have taken notice.

Isidor’s journey has been rapid. He first arrived on Wearside on loan before sealing a £5million permanent switch last January, helping to spearhead Sunderland’s charge back to the top flight. Less than a year later, his value is said to have soared towards the £35million mark – a reminder of just how important he has become to Régis Le Bris’ side.

Dan Neil misses out on Sunderland milestone

Dan Neil missed out on his 200th Sunderland appearance against Nottingham Forest as he was left on the bench once again by Le Bris. Born in South Shields, Neil grew up supporting the club and came through the academy after a spell with Hebburn Town Juniors.

His senior debut arrived back in November 2018 in the EFL Trophy, before his first professional goal followed in September 2021 in a 2–1 win over Accrington Stanley. Since then, he has gone on to become a central figure in Sunderland’s rise – twice a promotion winner and the man who captained the side at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United last May.

Elliot Anderson chants from Sunderland away end

Former Newcastle United duo Chris Wood and Elliot Anderson found themselves the target of the Sunderland end throughout the evening, with chants aimed in their direction whenever he was on the ball. England midfielder Anderson was eventually shown a yellow card eight minutes from time after a heavy challenge on Granit Xhaka.

Anderson, in particular, was firmly in the sights of the Sunderland support from the very first whistle. Every touch he took was met with jeers and chants from the away end, a reminder of his Newcastle United connections. The noise only grew louder as the game wore on, with the Black Cats faithful making sure their feelings were clear.