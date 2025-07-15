Sunderland reportedly eye £53m triple swoop for Xhaka, Lucumí and El Khannouss in stunning transfer push

Sunderland have been linked with a stunning move for former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, with the Black Cats also pushing ahead with a formal bid for Jhon Lucumí, according to a series of reports.

After already sealing six signings this summer – including Simon Adingra, Habib Diarra and Enzo Le Fée – the club’s focus has now shifted to defensive reinforcements and experienced leadership. And if the latest claims are to be believed, Sunderland are making their most ambitious play yet.

Xhaka shock as Sunderland launch bid

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported that Sunderland are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Granit Xhaka, with a proposed €10million (£8.5million) move on the table.

“Sunderland AFC enters in the race for… Granit Xhaka,” Tavolieri wrote. “Bayer Leverkusen and Sunderland, through club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, are now in talks about a €10m deal. Facing competition from NEOM SC, the Black Cats try a sensational move and offered Xhaka a three-year contract.”

Xhaka, 32, is reportedly weighing his options after helping Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title two seasons ago under Xabi Alonso. The Swiss international is attracting interest from Saudi side NEOM, but Sunderland’s offer represents a bold attempt to bring a proven leader and Premier League veteran to the Stadium of Light.

While the scale of the move would mark a significant shift from Sunderland’s traditional young-talent-first approach, Tavolieri suggests club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is personally involved in the attempt to land the midfielder – a reflection of the ambition driving the club’s top-flight return.

Lucumí bid imminent

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that Sunderland are preparing an official offer for Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumí, who currently plays for Bologna in Serie A. “Sunderland are preparing an opening official bid for Colombian centre back Jhon Lucumí,” Romano posted. “Bologna want to keep the defender but Sunderland have made contact in the last 24 hours.”

Lucumí, 27, has a €28million (£23.8million) release clause that is believed to expire imminently. Sunderland are reportedly hoping to negotiate outside of that clause, but they will likely face competition from Roma, who have also been linked with the defender this summer.

Lucumí would offer an immediate boost to Sunderland’s backline, with four senior defenders – Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde – currently sidelined and expected to miss the first few games of the season. Head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed after Sunderland’s win at South Shields that defensive additions are now a top priority.

Lucumí has played regularly in Serie A and was a key part of the Bologna team that won the Coppa Italia last season. His profile is well known to Florent Ghisolfi, who joined Sunderland as director of football this summer after previously working at Roma.

Interest in Bilal El Khannouss continues

Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has added that Sunderland maintain interest in Bilal El Khannouss, the Leicester City attacking midfielder who was on the club’s radar during his time at Genk.

“Sunderland are considering making a move for Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumí,” Downie reported. “The Colombia international is on the radar and explorative talks have taken place, as per Fabrizio Romano. Sunderland also have a long-standing interest in Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester. Sunderland are keen on the attacking midfielder but aren’t actively in talks at this moment. One to watch…”

El Khannouss, 21, is a highly rated creative talent and fits the profile of previous Sunderland signings. While no move is imminent, the Moroccan remains one to watch as the Black Cats continue to reshape their midfield following the departure of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund. He is rated at around £21million.

