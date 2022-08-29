Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a 1-0 defeat against Norwich at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats produced an encouraging performance and were extremely unfortunate to come away empty handed.

While the squad remains low on numbers, the display suggested there is not a lot wrong with the current team, which has stepped up admirably in their opening six league games this season.

Still, while Sunderland will look to appoint a coach who aligns with their model and style of play, the new man will have his preferences when it comes to set-up and personnel.

Here are a few players who have seemingly been out of favour in recent weeks but could benefit from a change in the dugout:

Patrick Roberts

After playing a key role for Sunderland at the end of last season, the 25-year-old finally looked set to be a regular starter following several frustrating loan moves.

Yet despite signing a new two-year contract on Wearside, Roberts has played just 44 minutes of Championship football during the first six league matches of this campaign.

Sunderland’s switch to a back three and wing-backs hasn’t helped the playmaker, who has premonitely played as a right winger.

Roberts has also played in a central position but has been second choice to Alex Pritchard when the Black Cats have played with one No 10.

Clearly the former Manchester City man has ability, while he’s racked up over 50 Championship appearances at previous clubs.

A new head coach could provide a chance for Roberts to break back into the team.

Bailey Wright

The Australian centre-back was excellent at the end of last season and started every competitive game under Neil up until the play-off final.

Yet while Wright came off the bench against Sheffield United and Stoke, he’s yet to start a Championship fixture this term.

While Sunderland have been playing with a back three, Neil saw Wright as a player who could play in the centre of defence, but instead opted to use Danny Batth in that role.

The Scot then wanted players with more mobility to play alongside Batth, meaning he started with Luke O’Nien and Dennis Cirkin in defence following Daniel Ballard’s injury setback.

A change of shape or difference of opinion could see Wright recalled to the side.

Jay Matete

While the 21-year-old showed promise at the end of last season, it’s still unclear what his best midfield role will be.

"I think he's probably in between a six and an eight to a certain extent,” said Neil when discussing Matete’s position earlier this month.

Still, while the midfielder has shown he’s a player who can break up play and make probing runs forward in possession, he’s not been in the squad for four of Sunderland’s six Championship fixtures this season.

There was Championship interest in Matete before Sunderland paid a significant six-figure sum to sign him from Fleetwood in January.