'What a team' - Sunderland players speak out after latest Premier League win

A number of Black Cats stars took to social media to celebrate Saturday's vital win over Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland’s excellent start to life back in the Premier League continued on Saturday with a 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest.

Omar Alderete gave the Black Cats the lead in the 38th minute, before helping orchestrate a brave defensive performance that also included six saves from goalkeeper Robin Roefs. Forest boss Ange Postecoglou claimed his side should be ‘comfortably’ beating Sunderland, but Regis Le Bris’ men won’t care about that one bit.

In fact, many of them took to Instagram after the match to celebrate a victory that leaves them fifth in the table, just two points off second and already seven clear of the relegation zone.

“Another big Saturday in the Premier League, what a team,” wrote goalkeeping hero Roefs.

Meanwhile, defender Nordi Mukiele said: “First big win on the road. Amazing support as always, everywhere feels like home !! HA’WAY THE LADS.” Further up the pitch, Granit Xhaka provided the assist for Alderete’s winner on his 33rd birthday.

“BIG ONE!!! Thanks for the support and all the birthday wishes,” wrote the Sunderland captain. Defender Dan Ballard came off the bench to help see the game out, just days after welcoming a new child into his family.

“Enjoyable few days,” he wrote, with Mukiele commenting: “BIG DAN !!!”

Here are the best of Sunderland’s reactions to their priceless away win on Saturday:

What did Regis Le Bris say about Sunderland’s latest win?

While social media was aflame with happy Sunderland players, manager Le Bris was much more reserved in his reaction. The Mackems boss was, of course, pleased with the result and defensive resilience, but is still seeking plenty of improvements from his side as they continue to adjust to life back in the top flight.

“We can't expect anything if we don't defend properly,” Le Bris said. “Nottingham Forest are really good on the ball, many threats, many different profiles, wingers, strikers, midfielders, even the defenders are really good on the ball. So it was obvious coming here we had to defend really well, mid-block, low-block even a bit higher in the first half, we did well, not perfectly but enough to keep a clean sheet.

“The result is positive but when you look at the different phases and moments in the game we have many things to improve. We are at the level for some of the parts but for others it's pretty obvious we have to improve. For example, the way we build-up the play under pressure. There's room for improvement.

“The most important thing is to have 11 points. When you can win points, do it because it's not easy. We can't become complacent. That's absolutely impossible. The lads are well connected with this idea. They are proud to win away but aware that we have to be better in many points in our game model.”

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Old Trafford on Saturday to face Manchester United in the final game before the international break.

