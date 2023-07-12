Sunderland player set for season-long loan exit amid League One transfer interest
The latest on the transfer situation regarding Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass.
Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass is close to completing a deal to join AFC Wimbledon in League Two, according to reports.
Bass only made two senior appearances in cup competitions for Sunderland last season and clubs have been tracking his situation. The stopper started the Black Cats' second pre-season friendly against Gateshead last Saturday.
Reports recently claimed AFC Wimbledon are interested in the 25-year-old stopper with Alan Nixon adding that the London club are nearing a deal to bring Bass to the club on a season-long loan. Bass had also recently been linked with Leyton Orient in League One.
Sunderland would probably have to sign a replacement if Bass was allowed to leave after the release of last season's third-choice stopper Jacob Carney although Academy of Light prospect Adam Richardson has now been promoted to the first-team set-up.
Sunderland are said to have made Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop a "top target" should Bass leave the club on loan during the summer transfer window.