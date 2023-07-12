Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass is close to completing a deal to join AFC Wimbledon in League Two, according to reports.

Bass only made two senior appearances in cup competitions for Sunderland last season and clubs have been tracking his situation. The stopper started the Black Cats' second pre-season friendly against Gateshead last Saturday.

Reports recently claimed AFC Wimbledon are interested in the 25-year-old stopper with Alan Nixon adding that the London club are nearing a deal to bring Bass to the club on a season-long loan. Bass had also recently been linked with Leyton Orient in League One.