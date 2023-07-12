Sunderland head to America this week as Tony Mowbray's pre-season preparations ramp up a notch with three games whilst stateside.

The Black Cats will then face games against Mallorca at the Stadium of Light and Hartlepool United at The Vic when they return to England. There has, however, been several new transfer stories regarding the Black Cats over the past hours.

Here, we take a look at the key headlines with Sunderland linked with a triple deal during the summer transfer window:

Sunderland linked with £10m-rated striker

Championship duo Southampton and Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Bologna forward Sydney van Hooijdonk. That's according to The72.

The striker spent last season on loan at Heerenveen in Holland and netted an impressive 16 goals in 33 Eredivisie, which has attracted serious interest from clubs in England.

van Hooijdonk has previously been linked with Millwall, Stoke City, and Swansea City with The72 claiming that van Hooijdonk has up to 10 clubs in the Championship and Premier League interested in capturing his signature this summer.

Their report continues that although van Hooijdonk was valued at £10million recently, various circumstances now mean that that the striker will be available for a lot less during the summer window.

Black Cats eyeing goalkeeper

Sunderland have made Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop a "top target". That's according to Sunderland Nation who claim that the Black Cats transfer chiefs want another goalkeeper should Alex Bass move on.

The 23-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the club but ha enjoyed a loan spell at Mansfield Town in recent seasons. Bass, Sunderland's second choice to Anthony Patterson, has been linked with a move to Leyton Orient.

Should the former Portsmouth man depart then Sunderland would need cover and competition for Anthony Patterson and newly promoted Adam Richardson.

Bass is wanted by AFC Wimbledon, who are considering a swoop for the Sunderland goalkeeper. That's according to the South London Press. Bishop is valued at around £300k but it is not yet clear what the Black Cats would have to pay if anything.

Sunderland linked with second striker

Sunderland have been linked with Croatian forward Matija Frigan.

The Black Cats are still trying to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart expected to miss the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

A report in Croatia has claimed Sunderland have seen a bid rejected for Frigan, who was the top scorer for Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka last season.

According to Croatian newspaper sportske novosti, Sunderland have had an opening bid of £3.4million rejected for Frigan.

The report claims Rijeka, who finished fourth in the Croatian top-flight last season, have been expecting bids for their top players and ‘it’s only a matter of time’ before some are sold.

Last season MLS side New York City FC reportedly had a bid rejected for Frigan, with Rijeka not prepared to sell the 20-year-old, or any of their players, for a fee below their valuation.

Rijeka head coach Damir Miskovic has recently stated any player sales will not be rushed.

