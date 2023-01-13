Sunderland player ratings: Who impressed for U21s against Norwich at the Academy of Light: Photo Gallery
Sunderland Under-21s claimed a creditable goalless draw with Nowich Under-21s at the Academy of Light – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
Graeme Murty’s side were beaten 7-5 by Middlesbrough on Monday but were far more organised and disciplined against a side sitting third in Premier League 2, Division 2.
Striker Max Thompson and centre-back Zak Johnson both returned from injury setbacks, with the pair completing 60 and 70 minutes respectively.
And after conceding 11 goals in their last two matches, the young Black Cats will take confidence from the performance, with Norwich struggling to create many chances from open play.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Academy of Light: