Sunderland Under-21s claimed a creditable goalless draw with Nowich Under-21s at the Academy of Light – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

Graeme Murty’s side were beaten 7-5 by Middlesbrough on Monday but were far more organised and disciplined against a side sitting third in Premier League 2, Division 2.

Striker Max Thompson and centre-back Zak Johnson both returned from injury setbacks, with the pair completing 60 and 70 minutes respectively.

And after conceding 11 goals in their last two matches, the young Black Cats will take confidence from the performance, with Norwich struggling to create many chances from open play.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Academy of Light:

Jacob Carney - 6 Didn't have many saves to make. Had to come off his line to clear the danger a few times. 6

Callum Wilson - 6 Was put under pressure in the early exchanges as Norwich attacked down his flank. Made a few committed tackles at right-back. 6

Ben Crompton - 8 A much-improved performance after a tough game against Middlesbrough. Made several important tackles and interceptions. 8

Zak Johnson - 8 Returned to the starting XI following an injury setback and impressed at centre-back. Composed in possessed and read the game well. Replaced after an hour. 8