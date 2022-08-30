Sunderland player ratings as young Black Cats produce remarkable comeback against West Brom in U21s fixture
Sunderland Under-21s produced a remarkable comeback to draw 3-3 with West Brom Under-21s – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
The young Black Cats fell 3-0 behind in the first half, while winger Michael Spellman was sent off on the stroke of half-time.
Yet a Max Thompson double and Caden Kelly penalty drew the hosts level in an extraordinary seven-minute spell after the interval during the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.
Here’s how each player fared:
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-£2.5m Cats, Cardiff City and Birmingham City defender makes non-league switch
-
2
Next Sunderland Manager: The early contenders to replace Alex Neil after Stoke City switch conformation
-
3
Sunderland fans deliver interesting next manager verdict in social media poll
-
4
Ex-Newcastle United and Rangers boss takes aim at Sunderland's recruitment and backs Alex Neil
-
5
Sunderland facing potential double transfer blow as search for crucial reinforcements continues
Jacob Carney - Made a couple of important saves late in the game as Sunderland were hanging on to a point. 8
Ethan Kachosa - Provided the cross for one of the goals but was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. 4
Cameron Jessup - Struggled in the first half as Sunderland’s defence was picked apart. Was far more solid in the second and won some important headers. 6
Zak Johnson - A difficult evening as Sunderland struggled to get up the pitch in the first half. Subbed at half-time. 5
Nathan Newall - Started at left-back but switched to centre-back in the second half and positioned himself well. 7
Ben Middlemas - Found it difficult to impose himself in midfield against a stronger West Brom side. 5
Thomas Chiabi - Was regularly outnumbered in midfield during the first half but was disciplined in the second as Sunderland were reduced to nine men. 6
Owen Robinson - Also found it tough in the first half in a central midfield role but stuck to his task with his side up against it. 6
Michael Spellman - Sent off for a late challenge on the stroke of half-time after struggling to get into the game. 3
Caden Kelly - Was quiet in the first half but dug in and was a key player in the second as his side hung on. Converted from the penalty spot. 7
Max Thompson - Didn’t receive much service in the first half but scored twice in quick succession after the restart to give his side hope. 8
Read more
Connor Pye (for Johnson, 45) Slotted in at left-back and defended well as the hosts came under pressure. 7
Thomas Wilson (for Middlemas, 65) Gave the side fresh legs in midfield as they were reduced to nine men. 6
Chris Rigg (for Chiabi, 79) The 15-year-old was brought on in the closing stages. N/A
Thomas Watson (for Thompson, 84) Came on in the closing stages. N/A