The young Black Cats fell 3-0 behind in the first half, while winger Michael Spellman was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Yet a Max Thompson double and Caden Kelly penalty drew the hosts level in an extraordinary seven-minute spell after the interval during the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash.

Here’s how each player fared:

Sunderland goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

Jacob Carney - Made a couple of important saves late in the game as Sunderland were hanging on to a point. 8

Ethan Kachosa - Provided the cross for one of the goals but was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. 4

Cameron Jessup - Struggled in the first half as Sunderland’s defence was picked apart. Was far more solid in the second and won some important headers. 6

Zak Johnson - A difficult evening as Sunderland struggled to get up the pitch in the first half. Subbed at half-time. 5

Nathan Newall - Started at left-back but switched to centre-back in the second half and positioned himself well. 7

Ben Middlemas - Found it difficult to impose himself in midfield against a stronger West Brom side. 5

Thomas Chiabi - Was regularly outnumbered in midfield during the first half but was disciplined in the second as Sunderland were reduced to nine men. 6

Owen Robinson - Also found it tough in the first half in a central midfield role but stuck to his task with his side up against it. 6

Michael Spellman - Sent off for a late challenge on the stroke of half-time after struggling to get into the game. 3

Caden Kelly - Was quiet in the first half but dug in and was a key player in the second as his side hung on. Converted from the penalty spot. 7

Max Thompson - Didn’t receive much service in the first half but scored twice in quick succession after the restart to give his side hope. 8

Connor Pye (for Johnson, 45) Slotted in at left-back and defended well as the hosts came under pressure. 7

Thomas Wilson (for Middlemas, 65) Gave the side fresh legs in midfield as they were reduced to nine men. 6

Chris Rigg (for Chiabi, 79) The 15-year-old was brought on in the closing stages. N/A