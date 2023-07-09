Blackburn Rovers are offering Sunderland defender Danny Batth a two-year deal, according to reports.

The former Stoke City and Wolves centre-back will turn 33 in September and has a year left on his deal after joining Sunderland midway through their last season in League One before promotion to the Championship.

The Sun on Sunday have claimed that Blackburn Rovers are hoping Batth pushes to leave Sunderland in order to sign a longer deal at the Ewood Park club with reports suggesting that the Black Cats are not prepared to offer a player of his age an extension.

Sunderland won both of their friendlies on Saturday, a 4-3 win over South Shields followed by a win over 3-2 win over Gateshead. However, eyebrows were raised when Batth missed out on both squads.

Batth was player of the season last time out but has interest from Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland have signed two central defenders in Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis.

The 32-year-old will travel to the US next week and a decision on his future is not expected until later in the window.

"It's just a knock, he's coming with us to the US," Mowbray replied when asked about Batth after the Gateshead. "We have to wait and see -it seems strange doesn't it to be talking about your player of the year last year.

"But we have signed two young centre-halves, you hope that Dan Ballard stays fit and that Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese aren't too far away. You reach a certain age in football and you want to play, I get on really with Danny and I've been there myself as a player.