Sunderland are planning a transfer swoop for Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to reports.

The 20-year-old was on loan at Championship club Preston North End last season with the Sun on Sunday claiming that Sunderland's transfer chiefs believe Cannon could be the man to aid their promotion push this season.

Sunderland have already signed Portugal youth international striker Luis Hemir Semedo from Benfica for a six-figure fee with fresh talk suggesting that Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey are willing to buy Cannon rather than a loan from Everton.

However, recently promoted Luton Town are also said to be interested in a deal for Cannon with former loan club Preston also remaining keen. Reports state that Sunderland could be prepared to pay around £3million for the Republic of Ireland youth international.