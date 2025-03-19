The Sunderland youngster has been named amongst the 50 best wonderkids in world football

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s teenage sensation Chris Rigg has been named the 29th best wonderkid in world football.

Online publication GOAL has once again produced their NXGN list are back for 2025, which aims to spotlight the 50 most exciting young football talents born on or after January 1, 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Jadon Sancho, and Lena Oberdorf have all been featured previously in the publications’ extensive lists before going on to make their name on the global stage. This year, however. Black Cats man Rigg was named the 29th-best youngster in the world by GOAL in the most recent edition of the NXGN list.

Rigg was named in the list ahead of Chelsea man Josh Acheampong, Barcelona’s Diego Kochen, Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool and Manchester United’s Chido Obi. Durham-born former Leeds United man Arichie Gray - who now plays for Tottenham - was 13th on the list, while Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri came 8th and 6th respectively.

Barcelona and Spain hero Lamine Yamal was named as the best wonderkid in the world GOAL with the tricky attacker deservedly bagging the top prize. The 17-year-old has scored six times in La Liga this season, also chipping in with 11 assists. Not bad company for Rigg, who has played 34 times for Sunderland in the Championship this season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their article reads: “Sunderland are in the grips of a battle for promotion back to the Premier League, but even if the Black Cats come up short, homegrown midfielder Chris Rigg will almost certainly be leaving the Championship behind this summer as a queue of England's biggest clubs continues to grow in the hope that they will be able to sign one of the second tier's most impressive performers.

“The 17-year-old made headlines in August 2023 when he became Sunderland's youngest-ever goal-scorer, and after a season of sporadic appearances last term, Rigg is now a regular in Regis Le Bris' line up at the Stadium of Light. Manchester United have long been linked with the energetic youngster, while Arsenal, Liverpool and even Real Madrid are said to be closely monitoring his progress.”

Your next Sunderland read: Hibs boss provides update on Sunderland loanee amid transfer interest and international call