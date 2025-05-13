Sunderland's play-off clash with Coventry City goes to extra-time - rules explained

Sunderland’s play-off semi-final with Coventry City has gone to extra-time.

Sunderland’s play-off semi-final with Coventry City has gone to extra-time at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland led 2-1 heading into the Stadium of Light second leg clash but they fell behind in the 76th minute, a cross from the right turned in by Ephron Mason-Clark to level the aggregate score at 2-2.

Cue extra-time. The rules explained:

The winner of the play-off semi-final is decided by the tie's aggregate score after both legs. Away goals do not count, so if the tie finishes level then extra time will played and penalties may be required. The tie between Sunderland and Coventry City ended 2-2 after the two games.

The final is a one-off match at Wembley, so extra-time and penalties may also be needed - should Sunderland get there. Follow the action via our live blog.

Ahead of the game, Régis Le Bris named an unchanged Sunderland side to face Coventry City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi final.

The Black Cats took a narrow 2-1 lead from the first leg at the CBS Arena, thanks to goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda. Le Bris had resisted the urge to change his side and so both strikers start again, with Chris Rigg named on the bench.

