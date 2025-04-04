Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paolo Di Canio was manager of Sunderland for six months in 2013.

Former Sunderland boss Paolo Di Canio has admitted that he is “ready any time” to make a return to the world of football management.

The fiery Italian took charge of the Black Cats between the March and September of 2013, guiding them to an improbable relegation escape act and a famous Tyne-Wear derby victory before being relieved of his duties after just 13 matches in the dugout. His role on Wearside was just the second of his career, having previously managed Swindon Town for the better part of the two years prior, and at the time of writing he has not worked as a coach since departing the Stadium of Light over a decade ago.

Instead, Di Canio has been plying his trade as a pundit on Italian television, but in a new interview, he has suggested that he is keen to get back into professional management at some point further down the line.

What did former Sunderland boss Paolo Di Canio say about returning to management?

Speaking to FootItalia, Di Canio said: “It’s obviously difficult to go back into the dugout after television, and I’m a realistic guy. Even if I look 45 and try to keep fit, it’s not easy. I like to coach on the field.

“I had the chance in the last few years but for a different label. I didn’t accept it. In my opinion I wasn’t in the right environment to accept it because I didn’t want to go only in the Premier League, but the Championship. I’m a winner. I want to compete to win. It didn’t happen in the clubs so I decided to keep going with television. Never say never. I still keep fit, myself. Maybe one day. I’m ready any time.”

What has been said about Paolo Di Canio’s time in charge of Sunderland?

Di Canio succeeded Martin O’Neill at the Stadium of Light, and was openly critical of his predecessor on several occasions, accusing Sunderland’s squad of being unfit after he took over duties at the Academy of Light.

Unsurprisingly, O’Neill took a dim view of the Italian’s comments, and speaking on talkSPORT last year, he said: "I was the manager of Sunderland and left Sunderland and Paolo Di Canio came in who made references to fitness. He lasted about 16 weeks himself, including pre-season in there, and finally lost his job because the squad weren't fit enough themselves.

"So it bounced back on him. He was a brilliant, brilliant player but couldn't manage a fish supper at the end of the day. It does rebound on you, it does. You can't talk about the previous regime's fitness. It might be right but don't be starting [the job] publicly saying that because it can come back to haunt you."

