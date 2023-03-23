Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus reacts to board of trustees appointment

Sunderland’s chairman takes up the role at the club's official charity after an invite from former Black Cats chairman Sir Bob Murray.

Louis-Dreyfus said: “I am honoured to have been named on the Foundation of Light’s Board of Trustees and I would like to thank Sir Bob Murray for this kind invitation.

“Throughout my time as chairman of Sunderland AFC, I have recognised the immense importance of the Foundation of Light - not only to the club, but to the region. It is more important than ever to work side by side to support our community and I look forward to joining the Foundation in that endeavour."

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Foundation of Light Chair of Trustees Sir Bob added: “Ahead of our dedicated Foundation of Light matchday we’re delighted to have Kyril Louis-Dreyfus join our Board of Trustees.

“The opportunity to showcase the work we do throughout the region and to have the support of the Sunderland AFC Chairman means a lot to both me and everybody at the Foundation of Light.

“Kyril believes in what we are striving to achieve and will be very supportive of our ambitions to make a difference to people’s lives through our pioneering programmes.”

Foundation of Light uses the power of football to tackle the North East's biggest societal challenges.

Louis-Dreyfus joins fellow Board of Trustees Sir Bob Murray, Kate Adie, George Clarke, Steve Cram, The Rt Hon The Baroness Estelle Morris of Yardley, Colonel The Hon James Ramsbotham, Sir Tim Rice, Martin Hibbert and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

A statement added: “Ahead of Foundation of Light matchday, supporters have the chance to own a one-off handcrafted model of the Stadium of Light, capturing 25 years of memories, signed by Sir Bob Murray and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.“Enter the prize draw here, with the winner being revealed on Foundation of Light matchday, when Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on 7 April 2023.”

