The touching gesture will help ill children and young adults make unforgettable memories at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland AFC and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus have once again shown their commitment to community and compassion with an extraordinary gesture, donating an executive box at the Stadium of Light to the Bradley Lowery Foundation for the entirety of the 2025–26 Premier League season.

The foundation announced the news on social media following what it described as a “very positive meeting”, revealing that the club’s generosity will allow them to continue hosting multiple families at each home match. The box provides a safe, comfortable, and memorable matchday experience for children with illnesses or disabilities and their families.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that Sunderland AFC are kindly donating our executive box for yet another season,” the foundation wrote. “Our executive box gives us the opportunity to host multiple families each match, allowing them to make such special memories together as a family. We can't thank Sunderland enough for their incredible support.”

The box will not only remain available to children with illnesses and disabilities, but this year the foundation is also extending the opportunity to young adults who have been diagnosed with terminal cancer. This is not the first time Sunderland and Louis-Dreyfus have backed the foundation, which was set up in memory of Bradley Lowery, a devoted Sunderland fan who captured the hearts of the footballing world during his brave battle with neuroblastoma.

Bradley’s story and his close bond with former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe left a lasting legacy on Wearside and beyond. The club’s continued support for the foundation was welcomed by Black Cats fans on social media. Families who wish to enquire about using the box during the upcoming season are encouraged to contact the foundation directly at: [email protected]. Sunderland’s final away game of the Premier League season will fall on what would have been Lowery’s 15th birthday.

Sunderland will travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, May 17 – a date that would have marked what would have been Bradley’s 15th birthday. The game will also mark the Black Cats’ first visit to the Toffees’ new ground.

In a touching gesture shared on social media, Everton confirmed the fixture while acknowledging Bradley’s memory, posting a photo of him in his red-and-white Sunderland kit at the corner flag at Goodison Park – Everton's previous home – with the message: “We will welcome @SunderlandAFC to Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time on what would have been Bradley Lowery’s 15th birthday.”

Everton were among the many clubs that showed incredible support to Bradley and his family during his illness, and he received a warm welcome at Goodison Park during one of his visits, a moment that remains etched in the minds of both sets of supporters.