Gelhardt was made available for loan earlier this month after the arrival of striker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim, immediately drawing interest from a host of Championship clubs.

An emotional return to Wigan Athletic, where he broke through to spectacular effect before the club entered administration, looked at one stage to be close to completion.

However, Sunderland have made a strong push for the 20-year-old this week and there is now increasing confidence that he will make the move to the north east for the rest of the season.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt

The Black Cats have been in talks with both club and player and it now seems as if all three parties believe the Stadium of Light is the best place for his development.

Sunderland are keen to add cover and competition for Ross Stewart and Gelhardt’s quality gives him a good chance of featuring regularly between now and the end of the season.

Head coach Tony Mowbray confirmed this afternoon that efforts to sign a new striker were ongoing, with the club increasingly pessimistic with regards to their chances of bringing Ellis Simms back from Everton.

Mowbray said: “We will hopefully get one or potentially two in to help Ross.

