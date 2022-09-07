Sunderland news: Winger hailed by Black Cats’ boss, Blackpool look at trialist again
Today’s Championship news as clubs from across the division gear up for another busy weekend.
It has been a hectic past couple of weeks at Sunderland following the departure of Alex Neil to fellow Championship side Stoke City.
The Black Cats have brought in the experienced Tony Mowbray as his replacement.
They were beaten 1-0 away at his former club Middlesbrough last time out.
Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...
Most Popular
-
1
Free agents Sunderland and Championship rivals could sign- including ex-Leeds, Middlesbrough and Watford men
-
2
Sunderland AFC injury news: The latest on Ross Stewart, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins and Dan Ballard pre-Millwall
-
3
Sunderland news: Winger hailed by Black Cats’ boss, Blackpool look at trialist again
-
4
Sunderland suffer big Ross Stewart injury blow ahead of Millwall, Reading and Watford
-
5
Where Sunderland’s stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and the biggest crowds in England
Sunderland boss excited by loan man
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is excited by Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo and has said: “We know he’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s nippy. He has to bring it really. In every football match he gets his opportunity and he will get opportunities.” (Manchester Evening News).
Blackpool trialist plays again
Blackpool played Grant Ward as a trialist again as their development squad played Accrington Stanley in the Central League Cup yesterday (Blackpool Gazette).
Middlesbrough sweating over defender
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted Darragh Lenihan’s ankle injury is ‘not a great one’ as his side sweat over how long he could be out of action for (Northern Echo).
Birmingham man to be watched by Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday will keep a ‘close eye’ on Birmingham City youngster Keyendrah Simmonds on loan at Grimsby Town in League Town ahead of a potential future move for the attacker (Sheffield Star).
Hull injury latest
Hull City new boy Dogukan Sinik is expected to be back from injury after the September international break which would be a boost for the Tigers (Hull Live).
New home for winger
Ex-West Brom winger Robert Snodgrass, who left Luton Town at the end of the last campaign, has signed for Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a free transfer (Official club website).
Preston have room for signings
Preston North End have three vacant spaces in their 25-man squad which gives them room to bring in free agent reinforcements (Lancashire Evening Post).
Huddersfield man was eyed by fellow Championship sides
Huddersfield Town attacker Josh Koroma was eyed by Coventry City and Rotherham United last month but ended up joining Portsmouth on loan (Coventry Live).