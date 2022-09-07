Sunderland news: Winger hailed by Black Cats’ boss, Blackpool look at trialist again

It has been a hectic past couple of weeks at Sunderland following the departure of Alex Neil to fellow Championship side Stoke City.

The Black Cats have brought in the experienced Tony Mowbray as his replacement.

They were beaten 1-0 away at his former club Middlesbrough last time out.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the second tier...

Sunderland boss excited by loan man

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is excited by Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo and has said: “We know he’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s nippy. He has to bring it really. In every football match he gets his opportunity and he will get opportunities.” (Manchester Evening News).

Blackpool trialist plays again

Blackpool played Grant Ward as a trialist again as their development squad played Accrington Stanley in the Central League Cup yesterday (Blackpool Gazette).

Middlesbrough sweating over defender

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted Darragh Lenihan’s ankle injury is ‘not a great one’ as his side sweat over how long he could be out of action for (Northern Echo).

Birmingham man to be watched by Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will keep a ‘close eye’ on Birmingham City youngster Keyendrah Simmonds on loan at Grimsby Town in League Town ahead of a potential future move for the attacker (Sheffield Star).

Hull injury latest

Hull City new boy Dogukan Sinik is expected to be back from injury after the September international break which would be a boost for the Tigers (Hull Live).

New home for winger

Ex-West Brom winger Robert Snodgrass, who left Luton Town at the end of the last campaign, has signed for Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a free transfer (Official club website).

Preston have room for signings

Preston North End have three vacant spaces in their 25-man squad which gives them room to bring in free agent reinforcements (Lancashire Evening Post).

Huddersfield man was eyed by fellow Championship sides