Sunderland have equipped themselves well since promotion from League One, winning thrice, drawing twice and losing three times during their opening eight games.

The Black Cats were last in action against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night but lost 1-0 to Chris Wilder’s side.

Boro’s Riley McGree scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute when he converted Ryan Giles’ low cross. Sunderland improved in the second half but struggled with their final ball.

Ross Stewart

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

"It is difficult to put a timescale on it," former head coach Alex Neil said before his departure.

"We have a few other scans to undertake - and a couple of specialists to see - to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is underway to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can.”

Niall Huggins

The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback.

The defender is making progress in his recovery and travelled to Portugal with the Sunderland squad as he continued his rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Huggins could return sometime after Christmas but has yet to even feature for the under-23s team yet this season.

Sunderland’s preparations for the game against Middlesbrough were been rocked when talismanic striker Ross Stewart was withdrawn in the warm-up, the Scot appearing to pick up a muscle injury while practicing his shooting.

"He was shooting in the warm up, he's popped a muscle in his thigh," Mowbray said.

"It seems a very isolated spot so whether it's a tear in the upper thigh where he's struck the ball... I can't tell you any more at the moment, it needs a scan.

"It'll either come back grade one, two or three and it's two weeks, four weeks or eight weeks. We'll just have to wait and see."

Dennis Cirkin

Sunderland are also facing an anxious wait to learn how serious a hamstring injury that Dennis Cirkin suffered in the second half is.

"Dennis has injured his hamstring, it would suggest it's a fatigue injury with the repetition of games he's played," Mowbray said.