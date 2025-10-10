Sunderland have confirmed the departure of a key figure in their rise back through the divisions

Sunderland have announced the departure of Stuart Harvey, their head of recruitment for the last four years and a key part of their rise back to the Premier League.

In a statement, Sunderland said a mutual decision had been made following talks across recent months, and thanked Harvey for his ‘tireless’ efforts over the summer transfer window. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Harvey had been a key part of the club’s recent success and that he would always be welcome at the Stadium of Light moving forward.

“Stuart has made a significant contribution to Sunderland AFC throughout his time at the Club,” Speakman said.

“His professionalism, expertise, and dedication have been evident throughout, and he has played a key part in our progress in recent years. He worked tirelessly through the summer to ensure continuity and consistency in our recruitment processes, and he leaves with our gratitude and best wishes for the future. Stuart will always be welcome back at the Stadium of Light.”

Harvey leaves having played a key role in building an exciting young squad that turned around the club’s on-pitch fortunes and helped take a significant step on the path to financial stability. Sunderland’s off-pitch operation has been in a period of significant transition following promotion to the Premier League, with Florent Ghisolfi arriving as director of football in the summer.

Sunderland’s statement on Stuart Harvey’s departure in full

Sunderland AFC today confirmed the departure of Head of Player Recruitment, Stuart Harvey.

The Northern Irishman leaves following four years on Wearside, during which time he played an integral part in the Club’s rise from League One to the Premier League. His tenure included a central role in the development and implementation of a player recruitment strategy that not only cultivated on-field success but also a renowned player trading model.

Following discussions throughout recent months, both parties have mutually agreed to part ways, and all at SAFC thank Stuart for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.

