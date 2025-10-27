Sunderland continued their superb start to the campaign with a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Reinildo insists Sunderland are not getting carried away despite their strong start to the season and highlighted teamwork as the key to the win over Chelsea.

The 31-year-old played a key role in Sunderland's comeback win at Stamford Bridge, having been recalled to the starting XI by Régis Le Bris following his three-game suspension for a red card against Aston Villa.

The win temporarily took Sunderland into second in the early Premier League table but like his head coach Le Bris, the left back stressed the importance of securing safety first and foremost.

Reinildo said: "Our project is game by game, we know our objective in this league, so we will do everything game by game, so until the end of the season we will make a count and we will see where we are. But for now, just fighting every week. Everyone knows the target is to be in the Premier League, so we keep going, we keep fighting, but like I say, game by game, giving everything, so we will see at the end of the season.

“We knew already it will be a very hard game against a very big team. But we play together, we suffer together, so when we play like this together, the good things come. Because we're working like a team, it's not about individuals."

While Sunderland's start has caught many by surprise, Reinildo says he believed the club could thrive when he joined in the summer. The defender says he is loving life on Wearside and pleased to be back in the team following that suspension. He believes two competitive games for Mozambique during the last international break were key

"I believe always, that's why I'm here today," he said.

"I was happy to sign with Sunderland, I'm happy to be here. My family is happy, so now I keep going, keep fighting to give everything for my team. We are happy, it's a very important three points for us. It was very hard [being suspended], I've never missed three games in my life. But it's life, it's football. I have to learn with this, so now I'm feeling good because I was able to have very good games on the national team, to give me minutes. Today I was feeling good, feeling good to help my team, so I'm happy, I'm feeling good.

"I'm working every day to be on top form, to give 100%, to help my team. So I'm happy to be here, I keep going, I will keep fighting until the end of the season."

Le Bris: 40 points remains the first target for Sunderland

While Sunderland have now climbed to second in the table, Le Bris says no one behind the scenes is focusing on on anything other than staying in the division.

“We need three more points to be even halfway [to 40 points]," Le Bris said.

"We know it's important to start well because it can give confidence and belief. We know it can be difficult to break a negative mindset so to start like this is important, and we are very happy for our fans.”