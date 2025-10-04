Robin Roefs has had a superb start to the season after joining as Sunderland’s new number one

Régis Le Bris says Robin Roef's superb Sunderland form has come as no surprise to him, having been blown away by the goalkeeper's performances when studying him this summer.

Sunderland's recruitment team were tracking Roefs throughout his first full campaign in the Eredivisie and he was one of a number of goalkeepers on the club's shortlist when they began a busy summer window. Despite making bids of OGC Nice's Marcin Bulka and Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic, it was Roefs who arrived on Wearside for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £9 million.

It is quickly beginning to look like a bargain addition, with Roefs producing his best performance yet against Nottingham Forest and earning a nomination for Premier League player of the month in November. While Sunderland took a risk on a player with still limited senior experience, Le Bris says all the research and analysis suggested it was worth taking.

"I first became aware of Robin during the window," Le Bris said.

"It's an unpredictable journey. The recruitment team was aware of his position in the Netherlands but for me I discovered Robin in the summer. When I analysed his profile it was really clear that he was one of the best I've ever seen during this transfer window.

"He is really balanced and it is not easy to find a goalkeeper with such good qualities in different areas. For us, shotstopping was important. For a keeper, that is non-negotiable. He is quick, very mobile when he manages crosses and he is really well connected with his backline so when there are balls in behind, he is always well aware and mobile in these situations and he is good with his feet. So when you add up all these different qualities and at his age, his background was not really huge because he is only 22 we took the risk. Because that is part of our identity, we are not scared by young players so for us, we are ready to support them, give them opportunities and at the minute, we are happy.”

Le Bris also praised the attitude of his goalkeeper off the pitch, saying his willingness to learn has been key to his early success.

"Good players help," Le Bris said.

"It's always easier with someone who is really smart, curious, with the willingness to learn every day, with a really high level. So the attitude is absolutely unbelievable in this group and Robin is one of these players."

Régis Le Bris reacts to his own Premier League award nomination

Le Bris has meanwhile been nominated for manager of the month and said that was a reflection of the work done by all the staff behind the scenes.

"Yeah, it's a pleasure, because it means that our collective performance is positive at the minute," he said.

"And we want to be competitive in the league. It's still better to start with confidence, with points and the feeling that we can be competitive in the league even if it's tough, every game is different. It's really clear that it's a collective work. It's a collective effort and everyone has his own role. It's important to value even small tasks because it's important for the whole output at the end."