Luke O’Nien stepped up his injury return as Sunderland U21s kicked off their International Cup campaign this week

Régis Le Bris has underlined Luke O'Nien's importance to Sunderland's success as the defender waits for his first taste of Premier League action.

O'Nien has been an unused substitute in recent weeks having returned to full training following the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the opening stages of the play-off final win over Sheffield United. The defender has been working hard to build his match fitness in recent weeks, featuring in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Livingston during the last international break and playing the full game as Sunderland U21s drew 2-2 with Anderlecht on Wednesday night.

Competition for places in defensive positions is fierce on Wearside this season and Le Bris admits he doesn't know how big a role the 30-year-old will have on the pitch. What remains clear is his importance to Sunderland's project over all.

“At the minute, we don't know," Le Bris admitted.

"But what we know is that we need a full group with a positive energy and everyone knowing his own role. Even if you don't play, you are important for the squad with positive vibes, the way you train every day, the standards you are setting with this idea to get better every day.

“So, Luke is like that, he's really positive. After that, he's versatile. He can play as a centre-back, he can play as a full-back, right, left. So, he has the potential to help the squad.”

On O’Nien’s journey to the Premier League, Le Bris said: “He’s a really good example of what we want to build as a club. We want to learn. You have your own skills, journey, background - but his mentality is absolutely fantastic. He wants to learn every day, connect with his team mates, he knows that there needs to be a strong collective for him to be a good player. He shows a willingness to learn every day and this is a good example for us.”

What we made of Luke O'Nien's return for Sunderland U21s

From our report at the Stadium of Light: "O’Nien in particular will benefit from a high-intensity game as he waits patiently for an opportunity at senior level. After growing into the game from a slightly nervy start, O’Nien displayed his ability to step up from the back and start attacks. He was also tested by Anderlecht’s quick counters in the second half, (harshly) booked for one typically crunching sliding tackle. With five minutes to go, he was tasked with dealing with a dangerous low cross from the superb Amine Mahroug on his weaker foot, steering his effort just wide of the far post. O'Nien grew stronger as the game developed, and will be much sharper for a testing and ultimately positive performance."

