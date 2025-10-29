Sunderland battled back from an early goal to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

It was a moment that perhaps summed up Sunderland's successful start to the season even more than their stoppage-time winner.

With around ten minutes to play and the game still level, Sunderland pushed up to apply pressure on the Chelsea defence. Chemsdine Talbi forced Moises Caicedo into a backpass, and kept going to hurry Roberto Sanchez. His lofted pass out to Marc Cucurella was instead won in the air by Trai Hume, who after some good work from Chris Rigg clattered into two 50-50 challenges with Trevor Chalobah. The end result was nothing more than a Chelsea goal kick, but every moment of the move was greeted with a defeaning roar from the away and at Stamford Bridge. After a second half in which Sunderland had to get through a lot of defensive work, it felt as if the momentum was now beginning to shift.

It was a moment that did not go unnoticed in the Sunderland dugout, either. Régis Le Bris referenced it in his post-match remarks, underlining how big a part the fans have played in creating the identity of a team that is increasingly difficult to play against and relishes the often unglamorous side of the game.

"It's so important," Le Bris said.

"I think that they help us to reinforce our identity. They highlight with their songs and their reactions these moments, a tackle or a defensive action. This togetherness. They help us to stay connected with our key pillars. I'm happy for them."

Sunderland's support also drew a special mention from Chemsdine Talbi after his late goal secured a famous win for the Black Cats.

"I want to thank the fans – they are really incredible,” Talbi said.

“I think they showed it again. For me, they’re the best fans in the Premier League. It’s a long trip home, but I hope they enjoy it because they deserve it. They pushed us the whole game, and we could feel that energy on the pitch.”

Enzo Maresca: Sunderland caught us out with formation change

Enzo Maresca has admitted that his Chelsea side were caught out by Sunderland's decision to switch formation at Stamford Bridge.

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris switched to a back five out of possession for the game, handing Lutsharel Geertruida his first Premier League start since joining on loan from RB Leipzig. The Black Cats then moved into a more familiar 4-3-3 when they won the ball back, usually with Trai Hume pushing into midfield from the right of defence.

Though Sunderland have used a back five later in games on occasions, this was the first time Le Bris has used it as a starting system. Maresca has admitted that it made much of the preparation he and his side had done during the week redundant.

"The thing that we need to improve and we need to learn, and it's something that I'm saying to the players every day, is now that teams, probably because of what we achieved last season, teams have changed against us," Maresca said.

"Sunderland, nine games in the Premier League, they never played with a back five from the start. Never. They played nine games, I watched all the nine games from Sunderland before our game. Never. They finished with a back five, they were winning 1-0, so to defend the last 10 minutes, they had a back five. But from the start, never.

“So we prepared a Sunderland game against a back four. So before the game, in the changing room, before the players go out for a warm-up, I need to tell the players, ‘Guys, all the Sunderland preparation, put in the rubbish. That's why it's so difficult. The plan for today, now, is this. In 10 minutes, we need to change the plan. So it's different when we know that team, they are [always playing with a] back five, and we prepare with back five. And it's completely different when a team is back four every time."