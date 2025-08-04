Sunderland have this evening announced a contract extension for head coach Regis Le Bris

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has signed a new and improved long-term contract at Sunderland, the club have this evening announced.

Le Bris previously had two years left to run on is current deal but has been rewarded for his spectacular impact during his first campaign on Wearside, leading Sunderland back to the Premier League via the play-offs. Le Bris's contract now runs until the summer of 2028 and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the move gave the club clarity ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said he could feel the club's intent to kick on further after promotion.

"The connection I have with the staff, players, and supporters has been natural, and we shared many great moments together," he said.

"The collective ambition is there to see and now, there is a desire to become stronger. I can feel the energy and intent to push forward, and we need that in the next challenges we will face. In every part of the organisation, everyone has their own part to play, and we are all aligned.”

Speakman said he was 'delighted' to have sealed the extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like every Sunderland supporter, I’m delighted we are announcing this contract extension for Régis," Speakman said.

"It provides clarity going into the Premier League season, but more importantly it recognises his contribution and continued commitment to the Club. Régis has an unrelenting desire for progression that matches our own and we look forward to continuing our partnership throughout the upcoming season, as we move forward with aligned objectives that reflect our shared ambition.”

Florent Ghisolfi reacts to Régis Le Bris’s contract extension at Sunderland

Florent Ghisolfi, the club's new director of football, said it was an important step in the club's drive to establish itself in the Premier League.

Ghisolfi said: "Régis' new contract is a mark of recognition for the outstanding work he’s undertaken since arriving at Sunderland, and more importantly, it reflects our trust in the future we’re building together. Our objective is to establish Sunderland as a Premier League Club –not just in name, but in identity, performance, and ambition – and Regis is an important part of that vision. He shares our desire, and we are ready to face the challenges and opportunities ahead with conviction and purpose.”