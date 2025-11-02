Sunderland are back in action when they face Everton on Monday night at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says he is starting to see the best of deadline-day signing Bertrand Traoré behind the scenes at Sunderland.

Traoré has started Sunderland's last three Premier League games following his last-gasp summer move from Ajax, and though he is not to register his first goal contribution for the club, Le Bris has explained why he is sticking with the 30-year-old winger. The Sunderland head coach believes Traoré is nearing his best after a difficult pre-season, and that he has been impressed with his understanding of the way Sunderland want to play.

"I'm really happy with Bertrand," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a different character, a different type of player as well. He didn't connect early with us and struggled a bit during the pre-season because he had an injury. He missed probably two weeks. We were aware that his fitness level wasn't the best when he came here. Now, he's training really well. He understands the game model, the way we want to play in this position especially. He's the captain of his national team, so he has a different personality, a different character, and he's improving a lot."

Chemsdine Talbi is pushing hard to reclaim his place in the starting XI but his performances as a substitute on the left wing have been so impressive that Le Bris is unlikely to change approach in the near future. Talbi has been a strong replacement for the impressive Enzo Le Fée and while that might bring some frustration for the youngster, Le Bris says his form is a big positive for such a young player still ultimately adapting to a new league.

"Yeah, I think he's doing really well," Le Bris said.

"He's really young. Chems is 20, so you have to remember that playing at that level at 20 and being consistent is not easy. If you are consistent coming off the bench, scoring, provoking different chances, I think it's good, and I know that he will play and start different games later."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Le Bris drops Wilson Isidor hint ahead of Sunderland's clash with Everton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris also admitted in his pre-match press conference that Brian Brobbey will likely have to be patient in his wait for a first Sunderland start.

Brobbey and Eliezer Mayenda played 60 minutes in the draw with Anderlecht, with Brobbey scoring Sunderland's opener. Luke O'Nien and Anthony Patterson both played the full game. Le Bris says he is encouraged by Brobbey's progress but admits he will have to be patient in his wait for a first start, with Wilson Isidor currently performing superbly well.

"It was a shared decision [for them to play]," Le Bris said.

"When you get minutes in an opportunity like that it's really positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can train every day but you don't play a full game. It was a good opportunity and they did well. Brian is getting better. I really appreciate Brian. We have different options in the squad. I think it's fair to say that some players now have momentum and don't want to break the momentum because it's so hard to play at the best level and to feel the confidence, to share references with his teammates.

"When you are a finisher, you're on the bench, you just have to accept the situation. It's part of their career because you have to show resilience and work behind the scenes, waiting for your opportunity. When the door is open, you turn and try your best because you know that this is the rule at that level. Lucha and Brian, for example, are doing really well."

Your next Sunderland read: Régis Le Bris drops Sunderland formation hint as he discusses Everton dilemma