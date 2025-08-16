Sunderland kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris has backed Eliezer Mayenda to produce the goals Sunderland need as he prepares to lead the line on the opening day of the Premier League season.

With Wilson Isidor only just returning from injury and Marc Guiu still building his match fitness, Mayenda looks very clearly to be the leading candidate to start against West Ham United. The striker, who starred in the second half of last season and was an integral part of the club’s promotion to the Premier League, recently signed a new contract that will run until 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayenda did not score in pre-season and while the head coach says the 20-year-old does need to become more clinical, he is confident he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

“The Premier League will tell us [Eliezer’s level],” Le Bris said.

“But I like Eli and his mindset. He still wants to improve and he has shown during this pre-season where he is at the minute and the potential that he has and the vast potential that he has is always something to achieve. It is very important for a young player to understand that. You can feel his strength and his ability to hold the ball, to turn, to dribble and to be a threat inside the box as well. But the final bit for a striker is to be clinical. That is the next stage for him but I really like him.”

No, that is not a big concern [lack of pre-season goals] because I believe he will score goals. For two positions, the goalkeeper and the forwards , we all have to support them. I feel they have the qualities to fill these positions . They may [at times] struggle but that does not mean they are not able to do this. So It is a question of support and belief. And that is the case for Wilson too, Simon and Marc as well. We believe they will be strong forwards. Maybe they will struggle, maybe they start well and struggle later. It is a question of dynamic.”

Sunderland head coach urges squad to share the goal burden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris insisted that it is vital to share the goals across the squad, and not be entirely reliant on the strikers.

“It’s our mindset to create different threats, rather than just one,” he said.

“I think a player like Habib Diarra can score from his position. I think our three strikers will score, I’m confident. Our wingers as well, our 8s, and from set-pieces – we showed in the past that it was really important. It’s a collective responsibility.”