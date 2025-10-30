Sunderland produced their best win of the campaign against Chelsea on Wednesdy

Régis Le Bris has praised Reinildo and Trai Hume for their role in Sunderland's win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Le Bris changed formation to help his side deal with Chelsea's array of attacking talent, shifting to a 5-4-1 out of possession and bringing in Lutsharel Geertruida for his first start. One of those defenders, usually Trai Hume, then pushed into midfield as Sunderland attacked in a more familiar 4-3-3 shape. Sunderland's strength in the middle of the pitch meant that by design, their flanks were significantly more vulnerable. It was a daunting task for Hume and Reinildo, but both produced excellent performances to help keep the hosts at bay for much of the game.

Le Bris had praised Reinildo before the game and made clear that he backed him despite that red card against Aston Villa, and his faith was more than justified as the experienced campaigner produced arguably his best performance yet in a Sunderland shirt. Le Bris also praised the impact of his substitutes in the game, whose hard work behind the scenes paid off as Sunderland snatched a late winner.

“We were a bit exposed on our sides because we decided to close the central corridor and the space in behind, so it was obvious they would work on the sides," Le Bris said.

"Trai and Reinildo were excellent, although it wasn’t just them, they also had the support of another two or three players. Reinildo and Trai did really well, and it was also good to see Lutrashel do so well on his first start. I was really happy for him. Like Brian, like Chemsdine, like Riggy, they are working well behind the scenes and I was pleased with them."

Le Bris: 'Obvious' Geertruida would get his opportunity

Régis Le Bris praised Lutsharel Geertruida's hard work behind the scenes after the RB Leipzig loanee made his first start for Sunderland in the 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Geertruida was brought into the side after Omar Alderete was ruled out due to concussion, and with the Black Cats switching to a back five out of possession as they faced a Premier League contender away from home. Geertruida played a starring role in Sunderland's comeback win, his long ball sparking Chemsdine Talbi's stoppage-time winner. Geertruida then played a vital role as he ran from box to box to create the space for Talbi to score, at the end of a strong individual defensive play.

Le Bris said the defender has had to be patient for his opportunity but added that he always knew he would get his chance in the starting XI.

"I'm really happy for him, he has worked hard so far," Le Bris said.

"He arrived late in the transfer window and the other centre backs started well, so it was obvious we didn't want to break the momentum. We had many conversations, he stayed positive and it was obvious that at some time he would have an opportunity. He did well, gave us new opportunities with the ball because he's really versatile. He can play as a centre back with the game in front of him but in midfield as well. Chelsea I think struggled to find the solution with Lutsha and Trai in the middle. I'm happy for him and for our finishers who have not been involved so much so far."

