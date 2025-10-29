Sunderland’s comeback win against Chelsea was arguably their best result of the season yet

Reinildo has hailed the influence of Granit Xhaka on and off the pitch at Sunderland after the stunning comeback win over Chelsea.

Xhaka delivered another strong performance for the Black Cats at Stamford Bridge as they battled back to overturn Alejandro Garnacho's early goal, sealing a 2-1 win thanks to Chemsdine Talbi's stoppage-time winner.

The former Atlético Madrid left back made his return from a three-match suspension in the game and produced an excellent individual performance, but credited Xhaka not just for his own performance but for his leadership in helping the team navigate a difficult early spell. Reinildo also outlined just how key Xhaka has been in helping to gel a new-look squad and drive standards on a daily basis.

“Granit is a very big player and playing with him is special," Reinildo said.

"He has such a good mind - he’s different, at such a high level. He has so much quality, not only on the pitch but off it. In training, he pushes us, he shares his experience - that’s very special. I’m very proud to play with him, it’s a dream.

"We have a game plan but sometimes when you arrive in the game, it asks you to do something else. That's what it's very important we have Granit, who can watch the game differently on the pitch and tell us what we can do. Sometimes, the thing you prepare is not what you find in the game. So we have to improve inside of the game to find a good way to win the game."

Head coach Régis Le Bris also praised Xhaka's influence after the win, describing him as a 'second coach on the pitch'.

"It's vital, crucial," Le Bris said.

"The balance is really positive, Granit is the captain and sets the standard every day. When you start a new career, you can be really skilled but not have the standards to succeed. "He sets this example every day and on the pitch, he's a really good footballer. He enjoys driving the standards of the squad. He's like a second coach on the pitch, and he's vital for the young lads."

Le Bris stuck with his formation change despite Chelsea's early goal, with a 5-4-1 out of possession changing to a 4-3-3 on the ball as Trai Hume pushed into midfield. Sunderland didn't change their approach after Garnacho's opener, but were able to make the subtle tweaks they needed to make it work. It's emerging now as a major option moving forward for Le Bris.

“I didn’t really change the game plan – that was the way we wanted to build this game – but when you are on the pitch, it’s different," Le Bris said.

"Emotionally, I think it’s sometimes difficult to find the right balance. We still have a really young squad, with limited experience. So, we have to learn from different situations. This one was really positive in the end, but we were right on the edge in the first few minutes."

Alan Shearer names Granit Xhaka in Premier League team of the week

Xhaka's 'masterclass' of a performance against Chelsea earned him a place in Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Week.

A number of Sunderland players produced strong performances in the game but Xhaka's leadership caught Shearer's eye, with the pundit hailing him as an 'incredible signing' for the club.

"Produced a midfield masterclass," Shearer wrote.

"He was on another level, keeping the ball moving, thwarting several Chelsea attacks and once again showing why he's been an incredible signing for Sunderland."

Shearer's Premier League team of the week was as follows: Guglielmo Vicario (Spurs), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle), Micky van de Ven (Spurs), Michael Kayode (Brentford), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United), Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth), Zian Flemming (Burnley). Manager: Keith Andrews