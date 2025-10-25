Sunderland fought back from an early goal to seal a stunning 2-1 win over Chelsea

Régis Le Bris praised his Sunderland players for staying in the game as they sealed a stunning late win against Chelsea.

Le Bris changed formation for the game, bringing in Lutsharel Geertruida as an extra defender and with Trai Hume then pushing into midfield from a wing back position when Sunderland had the ball. Sunderland were caught out for Alejandro Garnacho’s opening goal but steadied and equalised through Wilson Isidor, before scoring late on when Chemsdine Talbi sealed a breakaway move.

The Sunderland head coach admits his side were ‘on the edge’ in the early stages of the game but praised his players for digging in and felt the formation change helped them gain a foothold.

“It’s a good performance, especially after conceding the early goal,” Le Bris said.

“It wasn’t obvious that we would stay in the game, but after about 15 minutes we found the right balance. We had good quality on the ball with the extra body in there making four midfielders and we had the ability to defend high when it was possible. But then we could also set a deep block that was really strong, well-connected and hard to beat. That meant we could protect our goal and prevent Chelsea from getting through.

“I didn’t really change the game plan – that was the way we wanted to build this game – but when you are on the pitch, it’s different. Emotionally, I think it’s sometimes difficult to find the right balance. We still have a really young squad, with limited experience. So, we have to learn from different situations. This one was really positive in the end, but we were right on the edge in the first few minutes.”

While Sunderland have now climbed to second in the table, Le Bris says no one behind the scenes is focusing on on anything other than staying in the division first and foremost.

“Exactly the same, 40 points as soon as possible,” Le Bris said, asked if the club’s targets were changing.

“We need three more points to be even halfway. We know it's important to start well because it can give confidence and belief. We know it can be difficult to break a negative mindset so to start like this is important, and we are very happy for our fans.”