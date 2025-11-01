Sunderland have made a superb start to the Premier League season, culminating in a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

“We are Sunderland, and I am Régis Le Bris."

Of everything the Sunderland head coach said in his first press conference on Wearside back in the summer of 2024, it was this line more than any that stuck. Le Bris had been asked about his coaching influences and referenced Pep Guardiola and Roberto De Zerbi as two whose teams he admired. Le Bris followed with that now famous remark; his point being that he was ultimately a pragmatist that would work with what he had at his disposal.

A clear identity emerged over the course of the season, Sunderland a team that was resilient and structured out of possession, breaking quickly and threatening on the counter wherever possible. It wasn't always sparkling or even a particularly thrilling watch at times, but Sunderland's mentality was excellent and their defensive strength meant that they stayed in games week in, week out. As Le Bris came to understand the culture of the club and the fanbase more, he leant more and more on this idea of a team that runs, battles and never gives up. Crucially, there was always enough quality to keep picking up points.

What has been most impressive about Sunderland this season is how they've not only maintained that identity but actually reinforced it, despite a huge summer overhaul in which their current starting XI has few survivors last season. Le Bris, too, has adapted. Sunderland's 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea marked the culmination of a subtle but significant shift, one which has given Le Bris a new way of playing at the top tier. It was the first time he has ever moved away from a back four to start a game, and while it won't be a formation Sunderland play every week, its success at Stamford Bridge mean it is sure to be reprised at some stage.

How Sunderland built an alternative formation for the Premier League

Enzo Maresca expressed his surprise this week that Sunderland had switched to a back five, saying it rendered his preparation for the game redundant. As Maresca noted Sunderland have opted to play with a five within games, mostly towards the end when protecting something, but never from the start. While that's true, and Le Bris has made no secret of his preference to stick with a back four for the most part, they were comments that raised eyebrows on Wearside.

This was a switch that has been coming for some time, and many who watch Sunderland thought that his would be the game it happened. In his opening press conference all that time ago, Le Bris was surprisingly candid in stating that his new team would work from a basis of 4-3-3 in possession, 4-4-2 out of it. Which is exactly how it has been almost exclusively ever since, because one of the key tenets of his coaching philosophy is that stability and consistency is vital for players. It allows them to build a natural and instinctive chemistry with the players around them, and most importantly it allows them to build a bank of experiences so that they can quickly adapt within games. From a club perspective, it's also much easier to recruit successfully if player roles are well defined. 4-3-3 is also, Le Bris believes, the best way of building those triangles so crucial to getting Sunderland up to the pitch into positions where they can isolate their wingers against the opposition full backs.

Sunderland defend in their traditional 4-4-2 shape during pre-season. Screenshot courtesy of Wyscout. | Wyscout.

On the rare occasions Le Bris did switch formation last season, the change was subtle. It was essentially swapping the eight who pushed upfield out of possession for another striker, meaning the basic structure and shape of the team was the same but the general intent a little more attacking.

The quality of the Premier League means that Sunderland cannot afford to leave that much space for their opponent, and Le Bris has had to make adjustments as time has progressed. One of the key things Sunderland noted when they prepared for their return to this level was that the physicality of the league has increased massively in recent years, and that this was a key area where promoted teams were falling short. So they recruited defenders and midfielders who could play but were also very athletic and aerially dominant. Now, Le Bris is making the most of those key strengths in his squad. Even from the opening weeks of the season, that 4-4-2 out of possession was starting to look more like a 5-4-1. Usually it was Granit Xhaka dropping into the middle of the defence for some added protection, but form and game situation meant Le Bris began to go with an extra central defender outright. Two superb results cemented the change - firstly as Sunderland produced an excellent defensive performance with ten men against Aston Villa and then as they rode a bit of a storm at the beginning of the second half against Nottingham Forest. Le Bris switched to a 5-4-1 shape out of possession and Sunderland found a nice balance, seeing out the game with more comfort than at one stage seemed possible. Le Bris reverted to a back four away at Manchester United, but within 35 minutes Dan Ballard was back at the heart of a back three. Over the course of those three games, he made himself virtually undroppable. The success of this shape defensively was obvious - it forced the opposition to play into the box from wide where those dominant defenders Sunderland recruited are most comfortable.

Sunderland defend in a 5-4-1 formation. Screenshot courtesy of Wyscout | Wyscout

The challenge with this shape is that it can leave you with few outlets when you win the ball back, often forcing you to play a long ball that ultimately just invites another wave of attack. And this is where Le Bris's switch paid off at Chelsea, catching the hosts off guard. When Sunderland won the ball Trai Hume, or at times Lutsharel Geertruida, would burst into midfield to re-establish that 4-3-3 and ensure there was a way through the Chelsea press. That flexibility also meant that Sunderland could pick their moments to press high, usually when Roberto Sanchez was trying to restart play with a short pass. It was Sunderland's best performance on the ball away from home so far this season, and the perfect example of how this team is evolving. From a solid defensive platform, they’re beginning to add new layers from which they can build their relatively modest chance creation from open play.

That this new shape allows Sunderland to get another aerially dominant player on the pitch, aiding their set pieces at both ends of the pitch, is an added bonus and a major one at that.

This is not, to be clear, a permanent shift. Sunderland will look, especially on home turf, to try and stick with their preferred system and particularly as they look to build their attacking threat from open play over time. But with some challenging fixtures on the horizon, particularly during a period where up to seven players will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations, this will be an appealing option away from home in particular.

It also underlines how a deeper squad is allowing Le Bris to highlight his tactical flexibility, which at times he was criticised for last season. Sunderland's players have adjusted superbly well to the Premier League - and so too has their head coach.