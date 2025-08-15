Régis Le Bris confirms Sunderland goalkeeper decision ahead of West Ham United opener

The Sunderland head coach has confirmed who will start the new season in goal

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Robin Roefs will start the new campaign as Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper.

Roefs has impressed in his first two appearances since joining the club from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen, but Anthony Patterson returned from injury against Rayo Vallecano in Sunderland’s final pre-season friendly last Sunday.

Le Bris has nevertheless confirmed that it is Roefs who will get the first chance to stake his claim for the position when West Ham United visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

“Yeah, it's clear, we start with Robin,” Le Bris said.

Régis Le Bris reveals his message for Anthony Patterson

Le Bris says that Patterson, like the rest of the Sunderland squad, understands the need for increased competition right across the pitch and urged the academy graduate to respond in a positive way.

“It's still ongoing, because we recruited a new goalkeeper to challenge this position.” Le Bris said.

“I think that was really important.

“At the same time, it's like for every player, you have to accept the challenge. If you take it positively you are in the right mood, so it's been really easy with all the players. We've just had a short period of time to digest the new set-up, because the transfer window is unpredictable. We would like as a coach to have our squad ready from scratch but it's never the case. The balance of the competition, maybe it was a bit tough for the midfielders to start and for the wingers and strikers at the beginning it was easier. Now it's getting harder. And that was the case for the goalkeeper.

“I think every player in the squad knows now it's important to have the best team as possible to be competitive in the league.”

Sunderland team news update ahead of West Ham United opener

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that all three of Sunderland’s most recent summer signings will be fit to face West Ham United, though they might have to settle for a place on the bench initially.

Marc Guiu and Arthur Masuaku both missed Sunderland’s final pre-season friendlies as they built up their match fitness, while the club confirmed the signing of Getafe centre back Omar Alderete earlier this week.

Alderete has had a disrupted pre-season with the La Liga club due to a minor injury and though he is now fit, Le Bris has hinted that he may take a cautious approach. Jenson Seelt could therefore be involved after a promising pre-season campaign.

"The final decision [on these players] will be late," Le Bris said.

"They came this week so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar we are going to have the opportunity to select them. I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning.