Sunderland are keen to strengthen their squad before the end of the window

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland could still sign up to three players before the end of the summer transfer window.

It has been a hectic summer on Wearside, with Omar Alderete becoming the eleventh addition earlier this week when he joined from Getafe. Sunderland are still keen on signing another versatile winger, and would ideally like to add more cover in defence.

The Sunderland head coach said he was encouraged by the progress of the team and the new signings in pre season as they prepare to welcome West Ham United to the Stadium of Light on opening day this Saturday.

"We'll see," Le Bris said.

"We still have one, two or three positions we could reinforce but it's always connected with the reality of the market [and what's possible]. We'll see. Two weeks to go.

"So far I think the connections are really positive. We have seen just through the friendly games the progression of the different phases in our game. It's a reset. Every season is different because we'll have a new challenge.

"Eleven new players is an opportunity. It's a new chapter and challenge and it's positive to have new energy, creativity and a new point of view. For me, it's more positive than something we can regret. It was important to challenge and reinforce the squad."

Sunderland boss drops defender transfer hint

Le Bris has hinted that Sunderland may yet sign another centre back as one of those potential three deals, despite the arrival of Alderete. Jenson Seelt looks likely to start against West Ham but a loan later in the window has not been ruled out, with Eredivisie side NEC NEC Nijmegen interested in a deal.

"With Omar, he has had two 45s [in pre season] I think," Le Bris said.

"There was also a small issue with his knee but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we really needed him he could, because he is a warrior.

"He's a strong, powerful, intense defender," he added.

"I wouldn't like to be a No.9 against him. He's experienced, he's played a lot with his national team as well. It will be a different mindset, a different leadership and I think it's useful for our defence.

"I'm happy with the progression of Jenson," Le Bris added.

"He played only one game last season and maybe just five or 10 minutes at the end of another game. His pre-season was really positive. He's still a young player and needs to reinforce his body to get adult maturity. He's really talented, I like his style of play. But at the same time the Premier League is really challenging so we need to find the right balance between talented young players and experience, and the early games will help us find that balance."