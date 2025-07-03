The first ever live episode of the On The Whistle Q&A was held last week

Régis Le Bris has the chance to end Sunderland's significant managerial turnover after a superb first campaign on Wearside. That was the view of Phil Smith and BBC Radio Newcastle's Sunderland AFC commentator Nick Barnes, speaking a the first ever live episode of On The Whistle last week.

The pair took questions from fans at The Bridge Hotel Vaults last Thursday, and Le Bris was a big talking point throughout the evening. One fan asked if given the level of interest in Sunderland's playing squad in the aftermath of promotion, supporters might be concerned about clubs taking a keen interest in Le Bris's progress.

"Le Bris loves it here," Phil said.

"I think from his perspective, he feels like it's the perfect role. I think there are lot of head coaches who might not love the way Sunderland operate, they might like a bit more control and influence over certain things. I think he likes the set up here because it allows him to focus on what he loves, which is coaching, training... And he has a big say in recruitment, let's have that right. He's a very, very powerful voice in that process and I think the signings of Wilson Isidor and Enzo Le Fée last season showed that. He's been waiting for a long time for an opportunity like this, he started learning English two years ago. It was the right time for him personally to make this move. He seems to really like the region - his dog loves the beaches here! I'm sure promotion means a little boost to his contract, which has two years still to run. He's really bought into and studied the history of the club. You never know but he really enjoys being here."

Barnes added that while ambitious, Le Bris was clearly comfortable on Wearside and enjoying the role he has.

"Régis is ambitious, he wants to achieve something here," Barnes said.

"It's inevitable that if he does do well next season, he's going to make headlines and be in the spotlight. The manager merry-go-round now is farcical. You hope now that with Régis, he likes it here and it's a good fit for him. We've talked a bit about Kyril building that almost family feel here, it just feels right for Régis. Hopefully he could well be here for a few years."

Phil added: "I think what makes him tick is also a little bit different to most head coaches. He is very ambitious but he loves training, coaching... that side of it. As long as he has the freedom he needs on that side of things, I think he'll continue to enjoy it here."

You can watch extended highlights of the event in the video at the top of this article, or over on our YouTube page.

Sunderland set to make major new appointment to Le Bris's coaching team

Sunderland are closing in on a major addition to their backroom team.

As first reported by Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats are expected to appoint Luciano Vulcano as a first team assistant coach, bolstering Régis Le Bris's staff for their return to the Premier League. The club have been searching for a new addition to the coaching staff after the departure of Mike Dodds for Wycombe Wanderers, with the decision initially made to minimise any further disruption. Vulcano is expected to join Pedro Ribeiro in Le Bris's team, with Michael Proctor and Alessandro Barcherini currently the other members of the senior coaching group.

Vulcano's appointment would be something of a coup for the club, as he had offers to head into management himself. He brings significant experience of top-level football, having worked with Stefano Pioli at Inter Milan, Fiorentina, AC Milan and most recently Al-Nassr. Vulcano started out as an analyst but more recently worked as Pioli's assistant manager. The 37-year-old is expected to join providing all administrative procedures are completely successfully.

Sunderland's players return for pre-season testing on Friday, before pre-season starts in earnest on Monday.

