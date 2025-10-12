Sunderland overhauled their squad following promotion to the Premier League last summer

Régis Le Bris has praised Kyril Louis-Dreyfus's role in the club's recruitment following the arrival of Granit Xhaka.

Louis-Dreyfus is understood to have played a key part in the club's signing of Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, speaking directly to the player to convince him on the move and the project on Wearside. Louis-Dreyfus can have a much larger role than many owners when it comes to recruitment but the head coach says he is careful never to interfere on footballing matters.

"He trusts the process and he respects the position of everyone," Le Bris said.

"The owner is the owner and is not someone who will analyse a player and give opinions on technique, tactics. He trusts the people for that. But when the green light [internally] is done, so we believed, for example, that Granit would be a really good signing for us, and at that moment he was really important.

“In the process everyone is important,” Le Bris added.

“The manager is important, we spoke about the game model and the way we want to play, our ambition and togetherness, so I had my role. Flo and Kristjaan have their role. And I think Kyril was really, really important in that process.

“Kyril was really involved, probably more than many owners in that process. Everyone had their own strengths and own role and in the end we succeeded. He was really important because for us it wasn't a normal signing. It was something totally different and his involvement was crucial and massive.”

The subtle change to Sunderland’s recruitment policy

Sunderland's transformative summer window saw them adjust their model slightly, bringing in more experienced players and paying fees for players over the age of 24 for the first time since the change in ownership.

Le Bris says the club's philosophy of trusting and developing youth hasn't changed but believes the extra experience could prove to be key this summer.

"We still have the second youngest squad in the league, so it's part of our identity," Le Bris said.

"We won't sign only experienced players, middle-age, 27, 28, really expensive, it's not possible for us. On the flip side, we have this expertise I think, the way we can detect and develop players. Even if they have top qualities you need to support them and create an environment to get the best out of them. The experience helps, definitely. They are positive, resilient, they have good experiences behind them.

"They've probably experienced this togetherness and know we can't succeed alone. You always need connections with your teammates. You need your finishers, not just the starters, so this experience, even if it's not written, they have this experience inside."