Sunderland news: Black Cats man returns to training, Coventry City ace wants new deal

Sunderland were held 0-0 at home by Preston North End over the weekend.

That result leaves the Black Cats 8th in the Championship table.

Next up for Tony Mowbray’s side is a clash against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier...

Sunderland defender returns to training

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has returned to training as he steps up his road to recovery but missed on making the squad against Preston North End (Sunderland Echo).

Hull City turned down by ex-Champions League boss

Pedro Martins, who left Olympiacos in August, has turned down the chance to manage Hull City. The Tigers are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Shota Arveladze (Bruno Andrade).

Middlesbrough man was eyed by fellow Championship side

Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Mowatt was on the radar of Hull City before his switch to the Riverside Stadium from West Brom (Hull Live).

Watford goalkeeper attracting interest

Watford goalkeeper Myles Roberts is wanted by League One pair Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth (Alan Nixon).

Cardiff City assessing injury to midfielder

Cardiff City are assessing Rubin Colwill’s injury situation after he missed out against Burnley over the weekend (Wales Online).

Coventry City man keen to stay

Coventry City defender Michael Rose is keen to stay with the club beyond this season and is trying to earn himself a contract extension (Coventry Live).

Wigan Athletic dealt injury blow

Wigan Athletic star Callum Lang is poised for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining damaged ankle ligaments (Wigan Today).

