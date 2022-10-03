So what’s the latest in terms of team news?

Sunderland once again played without a recognised striker on Saturday, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both unavailable.

Stewart was diagnosed with a grade three thigh tear and expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after sustaining the injury ahead of Sunderland’s match against Middlesbrough a month ago.

Mowbray has said he thinks Stewart will be back on the grass before the World Cup break in November, yet it’s unclear when the forward will return to competitive action.

Simms has also missed the Black Cats’ last two matches and it’s suspected the striker might have some ligament damage in his big toe.

The 21-year-old was set for further scans at parent club Everton to determine the next course of action.

Defender Dennis Cirkin returned to training during the international break but wasn’t named in the squad to face Preston.