Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Team news including Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms injury latest
It’s a quick turnaround for Sunderland as they prepare to face Blackpool at the Stadium of Light – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw with Preston last time out and are eighth in the Championship table ahead of Tuesday’s match against the Tangerines.
Sunderland are still dealing with multiple injury setbacks, with strikers Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both sidelined.
Defender Dennis Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring issue but wasn’t in the squad to face Preston.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the press:
Last updated: Monday, 03 October, 2022, 07:39
Key Events
- Sunderland face Blackpool at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday (7:45pm kick-off).
- Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray is set to hold his pre-match press conference at 9:30am today.
- Sunderland drew 0-0 with Preston at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
- The Black Cats once again played without a recognised striker following injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.
Team news
So what’s the latest in terms of team news?
Sunderland once again played without a recognised striker on Saturday, with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both unavailable.
Stewart was diagnosed with a grade three thigh tear and expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after sustaining the injury ahead of Sunderland’s match against Middlesbrough a month ago.
Mowbray has said he thinks Stewart will be back on the grass before the World Cup break in November, yet it’s unclear when the forward will return to competitive action.
Simms has also missed the Black Cats’ last two matches and it’s suspected the striker might have some ligament damage in his big toe.
The 21-year-old was set for further scans at parent club Everton to determine the next course of action.
Defender Dennis Cirkin returned to training during the international break but wasn’t named in the squad to face Preston.
Mowbray has also suggested new signing Edouard Michut is closing in on his Sunderland debut.
We spoke to Luke O’Nien after Saturday’s match
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 9:30am ahead of his side’s home fixture against Blackpool.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates from the Academy of Light.