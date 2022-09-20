Sunderland have made a decent start to life back in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

The Black Cats drew 2-2 away at Watford last time out.

Tony Mowbray’s side head into the international break sat in 5th place.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier...

Update on Sunderland player

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is confident that full-back Dennis Cirkin will return after the international break. He has been out of action for the past two outings with a hamstring injury (Sunderland Echo).

Premier League coach on Huddersfield Town’s radar

AFC Bournemouth interim coach Gary O’Neil has emerged on the radar of Huddersfield Town. The Terriers are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Danny Schofield (Daily Mail).

Hull City boss linked with exit

Shota Arveladze is ‘on the brink’ of being sacked by Hull City. The Tigers have lost their last four matches on the spin and have slipped down to 20th place (Football League World).

West Brom new boy working on fitness

West Brom new boy Tom Rogic will use the international break to work on his fitness. He left Scottish champions Celtic at the end of last season (Express and Star).

Birmingham City loan man latest

Birmingham City are hoping that West Ham United loan man Manny Longelo can make his debut after the break (Birmingham Live).

Coventry City man mentioned as potential candidate to leave

Coventry City striker Martyn Waghorn has been identified as a potential ‘candidate’ to leave in January. He sees his contract with the Sky Blues expire next summer (Coventry Live).

Ex-Burnley boss eyed by Premier League club

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be considered by Premier Leage club Leicester City if they part company with Brendan Rodgers (The Telegraph).

Millwall man enjoying life on loan

Millwall youngster Alex Mitchell is enjoying life on loan in Scotland with St Johnstone and has said: “There a bit more one v one defending and you have to be technically switched on but I really enjoyed it.” He spent last term on loan at Leyton Orient (The Courier).

Middlesbrough boss identifies ‘big player’