Sunderland midfielder Alan Browne has been reflecting on his deadline-day loan move to Middlesbrough

Alan Browne says he hasn’t yet given up on his Sunderland career as he bids to make an impact on loan at Middlesbrough this season.

Browne says he is one of a number of Sunderland’s promotion winners left disappointed not to be given a chance to prove his worth this season but added that he ‘completely understands’ the club’s approach. Browne was told he was free to pursue a loan move after Sunderland’s aggressive summer of recruitment, in which they concluded 15 deals and spent an estimated £150 million.

The 30-year-old was disappointed not to have a great part of Régis Le Bris’s plans for the upcoming campaign but hopes he can play his way into contention for the future at The Riverside.

"Yeah, of course [I’m disappointed], I think a lot of people probably are from last year,” Browne told BBC Radio Tees.

"We're the players who got the club there and you'd like to think you'd be rewarded with a fair chance the following season. I'm disappointed but I completely understand the club's outlook. They want to stay in the Premier League, progress and get as high up the table as they can. They've made the choice to spend that money and bring in players who they think are capable of doing that and they didn't think most of the previous players were.

"It could be a fair assessment because you see it so often where teams go up and come down and go back up and become a yo-yo team. They obviously don't want to do that. I think they've probably looked at Nottingham Forest from a few years ago and tried to replicate that. Hopefully it works out. I'm not going to talk bad about them. I'm disappointed, which is fair, but hopefully I'll get another chance next season."

Alan Browne reveals why he opted for Middlesbrough loan switch

Browne revealed in the interview that he had been close to another loan switch before Middlesbrough moved, and that the circumstances made it the ideal switch.

"It was quite sudden," he said.

"I had interest elsewhere and I was inclined to go there, but the night before the window closed the gaffer rang me up and said they were interested. It ticked a lot of boxes and I think I can help the team as well as they can help me. It made sense to come here. They've made a great start, hopefully we can continue that.

"I did say if Middlesbrough came in it would be the ideal scenario to keep my family who are settled in the area around. In that regard it was brilliant, but also as a club, it's a massive club and I want to get a massive club back where they belong."

Middlesbrough have made an excellent start to the campaign under new head coach Rob Edwards, winning all four of their league matches so far to sit top of the table at the international break.