Sunderland U18 forward Finn Geragusian praised his side’s fast start after scoring twice in the 4-1 Wear-Tyne derby win over Newcastle United

Sunderland Under-18 forward Finn Geragusian has expressed his delight after playing a key role in the young Black Cats’ emphatic 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Armenian forward struck twice inside the opening ten minutes at the Academy of Light, setting Jordan Moore’s side on their way to back-to-back home wins in the U18 Premier League.

Reflecting on the performance, Geragusian praised Sunderland’s strong start and collective effort throughout the contest. “Overall, I thought the lads played excellent from start to finish,” the Armenian explained. “We battled really hard and got at them in the first few minutes. The fast start really helped us control the game, and the early goals really set the tone.”

Geragusian’s two early finishes gave Sunderland complete control of the Wear-Tyne derby. The first came from close range after he reacted quickest inside the area, while the second arrived just moments later following an intelligent attacking move down the right-hand side.

He reflected: “The first goal was a bit scrappy, if I’m honest. I managed to get in front of my man and flick the ball past their ‘keeper. Scoring that early, obviously, set me in good stead for the game ahead. My second was not even five minutes after, and I just tried to pose a threat in the box. Tom [Proctor] did really well to create the chance and I just put as much power as I could on it.”

The double takes Geragusian’s tally to three goals in as many U18 Premier League appearances this season, underlining his sharp form in front of goal. He has also appeared for Sunderland’s Under-21s, featuring in both the Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup, and is aiming to become a regular under Graeme Murty as he continues his development.

“Scoring in either the U18s or U21s is always a great feeling,” Geragusian said. “The U21s is a great standard, and I feel like I’m definitely taking what I learn there into these U18 games. Especially with Murts now involved with U18 matches, he can see what I’m capable of, and hopefully I can be more consistently involved with the U21s.”

After impressing in both age groups, the young forward will be hoping to continue his fine start to the 2025–26 campaign and build on his growing reputation within Sunderland’s academy setup with further involvement with the Under-21s likely on the cards in the coming months.

What other Sunderland news is there?

Sunderland have offered a trial to a highly-rated youngster from Newcastle Blue Star, with the non-league club confirming the news in a social media post.

U15s player Lincoln Brook has been handed an eight-week trial with the Black Cats, after impressing with his performances and versatility for Blue Star’s youth side. The North East club praised Brook’s development and attitude both on and off the pitch, stating that the opportunity was fully deserved.

In a statement, Newcastle Blue Star Football Club wrote: “A huge congratulations to Lincoln Brook, who has been offered an 8-week trial with Sunderland AFC. When Lincoln joined Blue Star, he instantly made his mark, playing an integral role in our treble winning season, scoring some crucial goals.

“A brilliant young lad on and off the pitch, the versatile player has the ability to play centre half, centre midfield and even centre forward. This opportunity is well deserved, with the only surprise being that it didn’t happen sooner. In the nicest possible way Lincoln… we hope you don’t come back! Go smash it. All the best.”

Brook’s progression continues Sunderland’s recent focus on recruiting and developing North East talent through the Academy of Light, which has already produced several first-team players in recent years including Dan Neil, Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson.

The eight-week trial will give Sunderland’s academy coaches the chance to assess Brook’s ability in a professional environment, as the club continues to strengthen its youth setup under Régis Le Bris and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

