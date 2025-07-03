Sunderland have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the 2025/26 season

Sunderland have unveiled their away kit for the 2025/26 season, the first in the new range following promotion to the Premier League.

Hummel's latest effort is a reimagining of the club's iconic blue strip worn between 1989 and 1991, with legendary strike force Eric Gates and Marco Marco Gabbiadini involved in the launch. The club's ship crest again adorns the away shirt. The shirt goes on sale this Friday morning (4th July) at 8am both online and in the club store, with a range of activities set to take place at the store to mark the launch.

A range of other products will also go on sale tomorrow as part of the new range, including a jacket, warm-up tee and pre-match quarter zip. Goalkeeper shirts will go on sale online on Friday afternoon. Sunderland say that 'a brand-new lifestyle range' will also go on sale as part of the launch. including beach shorts and a polo shirt.

Fans have been advised that mini kits of the away shirt will go on sale at a later date.

The shirt aims to pay tribute to Sunderland's maritime heritage, featuring a bespoke pattern inspired by the view of the Roker Beach lighthouse from through the ‘C‘ Sculpture, woven into the fabric to reflect the city’s deep connection to the sea. ‘City by the Sea’ is stitched into the back of the neck, while the inside collar features a poetic nod to Sunderland’s coastal home with lyrics from The Lake Poets. Premier League printing will be available for all of the shirts.

A closer look at the new Sunderland away kit | Hummel

A limited number of unsponsored shirts for all three kits will again be available to purchase. You can take a closer look at the range in our gallery here.

It has been a busy week on Wearside ahead of pre-season beginning at the Academy of Light on Friday. The Black Cats have concluded a club-record deal to sign Habib Diarra from RC Strasbourg and should soon conclude deals to add Reinildo Mandava and Noah Sadiki to their squad. Reinildo is a free agent following his departure from Atletico Madrid, while Sadiki will join in a €20 million deal.

Sunderland continue to assess their market in a bid to strengthen other positions, with Chelsea’s Serbian goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic one option. There is also set to be a key appointment made behind the scenes in the near future, with Luciano Vulcano set to join as assistant first-team coach. Vulcano is set to make the moe after leaving Al-Nassr, having worked there with boss Stefano Pioli. Vulcano has worked with Pioli at Inter and AC Milan, as well as Fiorentina. New director of football Florent Ghisolfi officially started work today.

