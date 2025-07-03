Sunderland’s away kit for the new season has been unveiled this morning.

Hummel's latest effort is a reimagining of the club's iconic blue strip worn between 1989 and 1991, with legendary strike force Eric Gates and Marco Marco Gabbiadini involved in the launch. The club's ship crest again adorns the away shirt. The shirt goes on sale this Friday morning (4th July) at 8am both online and in the club store, with a range of activities set to take place at the store to mark the launch.

A number of other products will go on sale to accompany the launch, including jackets, pre-match t-shirts and a new goalkeeper top. You can take a closer look at some of the products that will be available to fans below.

1 . Sunderland's new away kit. Picture courtesy of hummel Sunderland's new away kit. Picture courtesy of hummel | Hummel. Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland's away goalkeeper kit, which goes on sale online on Friday afternoon. Picture courtesy of hummel Sunderland's away goalkeeper kit, which goes on sale online on Friday afternoon. Picture courtesy of hummel | Hummel Photo Sales

3 . Eric Gates and Marco Gabbiadini in the new polo shirt and jacket that will go on sale as part of the away kit launch. Picture courtesy of hummel Eric Gates and Marco Gabbiadini in the new polo shirt and jacket that will go on sale as part of the away kit launch. Picture courtesy of hummel | Hummel Photo Sales