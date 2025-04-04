Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Graeme Murty has named his Sunderland under-21s side to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2

Sunderland under-21s are back in action on Friday night in the Premier League 2 against Nottingham Forest at the Stadium of Light.

With just three games remaining in their league campaign, the Black Cats face a demanding schedule, playing three matches in the space of seven days. Sunderland also host Tottenham Hotspur at Eppleton on Monday night before wrapping up their campaign with an away fixture against Aston Villa on Friday, April 11.

Graeme Murty’s side currently sit 13th in the table coming into the game against Spurs, just one point outside the top 12 - a position that would secure a spot in next season’s Premier League International Cup. A top-16 finish would also guarantee qualification for the end-of-season play-offs.

Ahead of the game, lead coach Murty has named his side to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2 at the Stadium of Light on Friday evening. Strikers Ahmed Abdullahi and Trey Oginsuyi continue to be absent for the under-21s. Oli Bainbridge and Ben Middlemas have been given the nod after being involved with Régis Le Bris first team verses Millwall.

Tom Lavery and Harrison Jones - who were also on the bench against Millwall - have not been selected, which could be an indication that the pair will be on the bench again tomorrow as the first team travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.

Sunderland starting XI: Chibueze, Jenson Jones, Bell, Kindon, Bainbridge, Middlemas, Mitchell, Walsh, Whittaker, Geragusian

Sunderland subs: Metcalf, Holcroft, Scott, Hester, Neill

